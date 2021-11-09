Instagram could soon let you video-chat using your Facebook avatar

Share the joy













Instagram is testing a functionality that lets you video-chat using your Facebook avatar. According to a new screenshot posted by Twitter user @hammodoh1, the Facebook-owned app could soon make the feature available.

Your camera will be used to animate your avatar, but your video will not be shared. Lately, Instagram and its sister apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, and parent company Facebook, have been testing series of new features.

This is not a big update; the truth is that people are already using their avatar to chat on WhatsApp. That said, it is interesting to note that Instagram is testing and coming up with new features lately.

Soon, you will be able to use Facebook Avatars on Instagram video calls#instagram pic.twitter.com/vb0RkjZy2M — Hammod Oh (@hammodoh1) November 7, 2021

In other Instagram news, Card preview is back nine years after Instagram removed it. When you share an Instagram link on Twitter, a preview of the post will be shown in the tweet. That was not the case before today’s update—the tweet will only display the URL of the Instagram link.

Twitter Card preview was removed in 2012 in a rather controversial circumstance. Instagram founder Kevin Systrom said the company took the decision to remove the Card previews to take control of its content. Systrom added that Instagram wanted images to be viewed on its platform.

Instagram’s decision made cross-posting more difficult for users, which naturally angered people. Though, some users found workarounds through third-party apps, this was nothing compared to what Instagram offered.

In a tweet, Instagram said: “Now, when you share an Instagram link on Twitter a preview of that post will appear.” Twitter Card preview is available for all iOS, Android, and web users.

In more news, Instagram is rolling out the ability to post content from your desktop. Finally, you will be able to post videos and pictures via your browser. This is one feature that most of us have been looking out for.

Desktop posting will allow you to upload photos and videos under one minute in length. Instagram has been in existing since 2010, and this is the first-time desktop posting is being made available. Previously, you could only scroll through your feeds, check DMs, and reply to them. Now, you can do all that and even upload content to Instagram via your desktop.

Facebook in a statement back in June per Bloomberg said: “We know that many people access Instagram from their computer,” spokesperson Christine Pai said. “To improve that experience, we’re now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser.”

