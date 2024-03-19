Instagram could soon let you backdate your posts

Share the joy

Credit: Martech

Instagram is working on a significant new element that could allow you to backdate your posts. The upcoming feature, according to Android Authority, will only appear when you try to share a new post.

According to reliable leaker Alessandro Paluzzi, who shared a new screenshot of the feature, there seems to be a “Post to the Past” feature among other sharing options.

The Post to the Past feature is shown with a calendar icon and is sitting right above the Boost Post option. There’s an arrow to the right of this option, which suggests that by tapping on the feature, you’d next select the date you would want to backdate your post to.

Since this is just a test, it is not certain how it would work. There is a possibility that Instagram might want to include on each backdated post the tag that it has been backdated.

Instagram has not confirmed the test yet, but given the fact that the company is always working on new updates, we might just see the ability to backdate posts added in the near future.

A couple of weeks ago, Instagram launched a couple of new DM features, including message editing and pinned chats. These are key additions and part of Meta’s plans to encourage messaging on the platform.

Some of these new features include:

Message Editing:

Instagram is adding message editing, which will enable you to update your DM for up to 15 minutes after sending it. The feature is similar to one launched sometimes last year by WhatsApp.

Pinned Chats:

Instagram has also rolled out a new update that allows you to pin up to three chats at the top of your DM inbox. With this, you can easily access your most important discussions.

Switch on Read Receipt:

Instagram has also added the ability to switch on read receipts for either all DM chats or specific threads. The company has also added new themes to customize your engagement.

Save your favorite stickers:

Users can now save their favorite stickers in the app, which will keep them at the top of the sticker tray. This will make it easier to add them to your DMs.

