Instagram considering the possibility of paid verification

Image Credit: TechCrunch

Instagram is reportedly mulling over offering paid verification to users. A new code as spotted by reliable reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, showed lines that say “IG_NME_PAID_BLUE_BADGE_IDV” and “FB_NME_PAID_BLUE_BADGE_IDV.” What this is saying is “paid blue badge,” which is a reference to the blue checkmarks verified users on Instagram get. Breaking it down further, FB and IG, according to TechCrunch, stand for Facebook and Instagram, which could indicate that Meta is thinking of verifying users across its platforms for a fee. IDV, according TechCrunch, is a known acronym for “identity verification.”

This has not been confirmed by Instagram, but would not mean the company is not considering releasing or working on a paid verification. Considering Paluzzi’s previous records of calling features long before they are confirmed, I would not be surprised if Meta launched paid verification to users.

#Instagram is working on a subscription plan which includes the blue badge 👀 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 2, 2023

Instagram currently offers a blue badge to high-profile users, including celebrities, and global brands or entities. That said, its blue badge is highly coveted, leading smaller creators to go the extra length to get it. People pay thousands of dollars for the blue badges through backdoor means, according to TechCrunch. There is a market for it, which could be the inspiration for Meta.

Instagram has launched Quiet Mode; a new tool that puts you in charge of how you use the app. The new tool works similarly to how Do Not Disturb setting works, and will stop annoying notifications.

Your Instagram profile will also display a note that you are “in quiet mode,” and anyone who attempts to send you a message will receive an automatic reply that you are not available.

Instagram’s new Quiet Mode can be set to work automatically at certain times of the day. As soon as you are outside those hours, Instagram will send you a summary of all your notifications. While anyone can use Quiet Mode, Instagram said teens will be prompted to use the feature if it notices that they are spending too much time scrolling through their feed late at night.

Instagram’s Quiet Mode has not widely rolled out to a global audience, and is currently limited to users in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom.

