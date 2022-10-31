Instagram bug locking users out of their accounts

Share the joy

Image Credit: The Verge

Are you currently locked out of your Instagram account? You are not alone as millions of other users are experiencing similar issue too. Millions of users are getting messages of suspended account, which is probably caused by a glitch.

In an official reaction to the bug, Instagram said it the random suspension were mistakes that are already being worked on. As at the time of writing this, some users were already regaining access to their accounts.

The bug also affected the follower count of some users, including Instagram’s official account.

We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022

Last week too, WhatsApp was inaccessible to users as millions across the world could not receive nor send messages for a couple of hours while it lasted.

Countries like Europe, the US, Canada, the UK, Italy, Malaysia, Japan, Nigeria, the Philippines, currently could not send or receive messages on WhatsApp.

On WhatsApp, messages were not been delivered, and which caused millions to try alternative platforms. Similar scenario applied to Instagram where millions of people could not access the platform.

In 2019, Facebook experienced an outage, which the company blamed on a “server configuration change.” Not long after that was resolved, it happened again, and services of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were temporarily disrupted for two hours in most parts of the world.

While the outage lasted, users were denied access to both Facebook and Instagram’s news feeds for hours. Facebook’s news feed refused to refresh for more than two hours, while WhatsApp users were unable to receive or even send messages.

Twitter benefited big-time while the outage lasted as users used the microblogging platform to communicate and express their frustration at not being able to access their favorite social media platforms.

A couple of weeks before that, a global outage that affected access to Facebook service. The outage affected millions of users across several regions, continents, and countries—and according to Facebook, this was caused by a “server configuration change.”

While the outage lasted, millions of people across the globe were anxious to know what exactly was the cause as they could not access their accounts. The outage, which also affected Instagram, was not the first of its kind, but could as well be regarded as the biggest in the history of Facebook at the time.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

