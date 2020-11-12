Instagram brings major changes to its home screen

Image Credit: Instagram

Instagram does not often ring the changes when it comes to its home screen. For those who have been using the app for a long time, it is difficult to remember the last time the home screen was tweaked. In a new redesign, the Facebook-owned app has added Reels and Shop tabs to the home screen.

The decision to add Reels to the home screen is probably borne of the fact that the feature needed to be more visible to users. Reels, Instagram’s own big response to TikTok allows users to share short clip with friends. The feature is gradually getting all the attention partly due to the fact that TikTok is currently faced with some privacy issues in India and the US.

The Like tab as well as the Create tab have now been moved to the top of right-hand corner next to the DM inbox.

“We don’t take these changes lightly – we haven’t updated Instagram’s home screen in a big way for quite a while,” head of Instagram Adam Mosseri wrote in a blog post. “But how people create and enjoy culture has changed, and the biggest risk to Instagram is not that we change too fast, but that we don’t change and become irrelevant. We’re excited about the new design and believe it gives the app a much-needed refresh, while staying true to our core value of simplicity.”

People will now find it easier to get inspired by their favorite creators, shop on Instagram, and support small businesses with the Shop tab. The company said it is now easier to find personalized recommendations, editors’ picks curated by our @shop channel, shoppable videos, new product collections, and more.

Reels was launched to not only compete with TikTok, but to help attract more users to Instagram. A couple of weeks after its official launch, Instagram updated the feature with the ability to make longer videos. At launch, you could only make a 15-second video, but that has now changed as you can now upload up to 30-second video on Reels.

The TikTok-cloned feature was first launched in the US, UK, Japan, Mexico, and in about 50 other countries of the world. This was after Instagram had tested Reels in India; a country where TikTok’s major headache started from.

The India launch was significant considering the fact that it was one of TikTok’s strongholds before the hammer fell. India also represents one of the biggest markets for Instagram, and extending the availability of Reels to that market is a smart move.