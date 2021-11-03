Instagram brings back Twitter Card preview

Share the joy













Twitter Card preview is back nine years after Instagram removed it. Starting today, when you share an Instagram link on Twitter, a preview of the post will be shown in the tweet. That was not the case before today’s update—the tweet will only display the URL of the Instagram link.

Twitter Card preview was removed in 2012 in a rather controversial circumstance. Instagram founder Kevin Systrom said the company took the decision to remove the Card previews to take control of its content. Systrom added that Instagram wanted images to be viewed on its platform.

Instagram’s decision made cross-posting more difficult for users, which naturally angered people. Though, some users found workarounds through third-party apps, this was nothing compared to what Instagram offered.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Instagram said: “Now, when you share an Instagram link on Twitter a preview of that post will appear.” Twitter Card preview is available for all iOS, Android, and web users from today.

They said it would never happen… Twitter Card previews start rolling out TODAY. 👀



Now, when you share an Instagram link on Twitter a preview of that post will appear. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XSZRx9dzd1 — Instagram (@instagram) November 3, 2021

In other news, Instagram is rolling out the ability to post content from your desktop. Finally, you will be able to post videos and pictures via your browser. This is one feature that most of us have been looking out for.

Desktop posting will allow you to upload photos and videos under one minute in length. Instagram has been in existing since 2010, and this is the first-time desktop posting is being made available. Previously, you could only scroll through your feeds, check DMs, and reply to them. Now, you can do all that and even upload content to Instagram via your desktop.

Facebook in a statement back in June per Bloomberg said: “We know that many people access Instagram from their computer,” spokesperson Christine Pai said. “To improve that experience, we’re now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser.”

Also in July, Instagram began testing a new feature that will allow users to collaborate. This feature is now set for release, and will be available to users imminently.

The company said per TechCrunch that the feature is a “test,” but will allow people to co-author both Feed posts and Reels. Users can do so by inviting another account to be a collaborator from the tagging screen on Instagram.

If the other person accepts the invitation, both accounts will appear in the post or the Reels header and content will be shared to both set of followers. Instagram did not indicate when the feature will be fully available to everyone.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

