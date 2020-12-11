Instagram brings back the Recent Tab weeks after temporarily removing it

Image Credit: TechCrunch

Instagram has restored the “Recent” tab weeks after the tab was removed prior to the US election. The decision to temporarily remove the tab was to guard against misinformation as the election was then only a matter of days away. The Recent tab has now been re-added for users in the US.

“The Recent tab is now available again on hashtag pages in the U.S. We know many of you missed this feature, and we appreciate your patience as we continue working to make hashtags safer for everyone,” Instagram said in a tweet.

The decision to now restore the tab did not come as a surprise since the last election has now been certified, with a winner announced. Instagram had said it wanted to make it “harder” for people to spread misinformation about the US election on its platform.

Apparently Instagram feels it is safe to restore the tab now since the tension generated before and after the election is gradually fading away. The Recent tab provides you with more capacity to locate relevant content. This could help to improve your chances of discovery when you post.

The Recent tab is now available again on hashtag pages in the U.S. We know many of you missed this feature, and we appreciate your patience as we continue working to make hashtags safer for everyone. — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) December 9, 2020

Several social media companies rolled out different tools to help sensitize voters prior to the election. Lately, TikTok announced that it will be rolling out a new in-app guide to help fight misinformation about the election.

The guide connects millions of Americans with trusted information about the elections from the National Association of Secretaries of State, BallotReady, SignVote, and more.

Voters are able to access information about candidates at the federal, state, and local level through the help of the guide. The guide is being powered by BallotReady; with information on how to vote in every state powered by the National Association of State, while educational videos about misinformation, media literacy, the elections process, and many more will be powered by MediaWise.

Google too was not left out, the company had last September announced that it will not allow advertisers to run ads related to the election after November 3rd. The company made this known in an email sent to advertisers where it said the change is as a result of the “unprecedented” number of votes expected to be counted after Election Day.

Among platforms to be affected by the block are DV360, Google Ads, YouTube, and AdX Authorized Buyer. Also, the Google ban will affect ones that are explicitly election-related, and any other ones that refer to federal or state elections within the ad, or ads that run based on targeting election-related search queries, including on candidates or officeholders.