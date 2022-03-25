Instagram brings back the chronological feed

Share the joy

Four months after promising to bring back the chronological feed, Instagram has made good its words. The social media giant has reintroduced the its much anticipated alternative to the default view. The feature is rolling out to all users—giving them the more sorting options for their feed.

New additions

Instagram has launched two new ways to organize your feed, called “Following” and Favorites.” The two options give you the option to view your feed in reverse chronological order.

Following can be described as the old chronological view. You can see posts from people you follow. You can also see the most recent posts at the top, and older ones toward the bottom.

Favorites is basically what you have been used to; but filtered down to the accounts you consider most important to you.

There is a downside though, there is no way to make Instagram’s new chronological feed your default. The app will always start with the algorithmic order by default. It is now up to you to change the order of viewing your feed once you access the app.

We want people to have meaningful control over their experience. We’ve been experimenting with Favorites, a way for you to decide whose posts you want to see higher up, and we’re working on another option to see posts from people you follow in chronological order. — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) December 8, 2021

In December, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri confirmed that the company was working on chronological feed. Adam confirmed this while testifying before a Senate panel over the harms to young people using the app.

We believe in more transparency and accountability and we believe in more control. That’s why we’re currently working on a version of a chronological feed that we hope to launch next year,” said Mosseri per TechCrunch.

Instagram switched to an algorithmic feed in 2016; an action that was criticized by many. Though, this was the norm at the time, many users preferred the chronological feed, and did not relent in their demands for a switch back.

In 2020, popular reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong posted a screenshot on her Twitter page. The screenshot showed that Instagram was testing a new feature called “Latest Post.” The feature, which looks very much like Chronological feed, was spotted by Jane.

The feature I must confess looked like the much-desired Chronological feed. The differences are not much, but Instagram users would not mind having this feature since it looks very much the same and performs similar function.

The new chronological order is already rolling out to users globally; and though it is not there by default, it still fills users with much excitement.

