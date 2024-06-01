Instagram adds two new updates to protect teens

Share the joy

Meta has added two new updates to Instagram to help provide more protection to teens on the platform. The two updates include an expansion of its “Limits” feature, and a new way to restrict who can engage with your posts on Instagram.

The expansion of Limits, which was originally launched three years ago for celebrity users, will offer more protection for teenagers on the platform. With this, teens will be given space from abusive users on the platform.

“We have rules against bullying and harassment on our platforms, and we have technology to find and remove it when it breaks our rules. But not everything goes against our rules, because context matters a lot, and bullying can be very personal. An innocuous word or emoji might mean nothing to one person and be upsetting to another,” Instagram wrote as per Social Media Today.

With Limit, teens will be able to restrict their exposure to comments from people they don’t know, by only showing their interactions with those on their “Close Friends” list.

“When ‘Limits’ is turned on, you’ll only see comments, DMs and tags or mentions from your Close Friends. People who aren’t in your Close Friends can continue to interact with your content, but you won’t see those interactions, and those people won’t know they’re being limited.”

Meta also announced the expansion of its “Restrict” option on Instagram. This will allow teens to take actions on a specific profile, without necessarily blocking them.

“Now, when you Restrict someone, in addition to hiding their comments, that person also won’t be able to tag or mention you.”

In January, Meta announced new and significant privacy updates to keep teens safe online. The new update builds on previous control measures put in place by the company to lock down teen’s privacy settings.

The latest updates coincide with legal actions brought against the social media giant by several US states and other parties. As per Meta, the latest updates will conceal content from teens on Facebook and Instagram that pertains to eating disorders, self-harm, graphic violence, and related subjects.

Going forward, harmful content will be restricted to users under 16 in the Feeds and Stories, even if they are shared by an account, they follow on any of the platforms. Whenever teens search for such topics, they will rather be directed to “expert resources.”

To decide what kinds of content to block, Meta claimed to have consulted with specialists in adolescent development.

