Instagram adds the ability to cut out custom stickers from still images

Instagram has added a new way to create custom stickers from still images. With the new update, you will be able to cut out elements of still image posts and then make use of them as stickers in your Stories or Reels.

The new “create a cutout sticker” feature is located within the three-dot menu display on any publicly posted image. When activated, Instagram will then identify the focus entity in the image, which can then be saved as a separate sticker.

You must have posted publicly and enabled permissions for other users to make cutouts from their content in order to be able to create a sticker from a feed post. Nevertheless, under settings, you can turn this off and prevent others from using your photos.

In December, Instagram launched a new way to stop creepers from expanding the image on your profile. With this, it will be difficult for people who view your profile to enlarge your image once the feature is activated.

You can now turn off profile image expansion in your Instagram profile settings thanks to a new feature that Matt Navarra shared in a Thread. Using this tool could be an additional layer of protection for your account against users who might try to view your profile picture.

Why is this important? The fact that people could use your profile pictures for things that are not legal is one of several reasons to switch off image expansion. Online impersonation is on the rise, and one way to curb it is to prevent image expansion.

In other news, Instagram users can now download publicly posted reels in the app. It has been a couple of months since the option to download public reels was launched for US users.

Reels that are publicly posted will automatically be downloadable, but creators have the option to disable this if they would rather that no one steal their footage.

To download a public reel, a creator would have enabled the feature. To know whether a reel is available for download, you will see a new “Download” option in the “Share” display section.

All downloaded Reels images will have an Instagram logo as well as the creator’s IG overlaid on the clip.

The rationale behind this is fairly clear: it will prevent spamming and promote Reels, particularly on TikTok, where I imagine some of these clips will eventually appear.

