Instagram adds text-to-speech and voice effects to Reels

Instagram’s Reels is gaining a new feature that is like what we have in TikTok. Soon, you will have access to text-to-speech and voice effects features. The two new features have been part of TikTok for a while, but will soon be accessible to Instagram Reels.

Text-to-speech is a tool that allows blind and poor vision users to hear spoken versions of written text. It is a widely used feature among TikTok creators, and could be a success in Reels too.

How to use the text-to-speech feature. To start using the tool, open the Instagram app and go to Reels camera. You can record or upload a video, and text to the video using its text tool. Tap the text bubble to get the three-dot menu, and select “text-to-speech,” then choose the voice option of your choice. Once you are done, you can then post the Reel as usual.

To add voice effects to Reel, tap the music note to open the audio mixer, tap “effects,” and choose the voice effect of your choice. You will have access to a couple of options including “helium,” “giant,” and “robot.” For the records, voice effects lets you modify audio including a voice-over.

In other news, Twitter Card preview is back nine years after Instagram removed it. When you share an Instagram link on Twitter, a preview of the post will be shown in the tweet. That was not the case before today’s update—the tweet will only display the URL of the Instagram link.

Twitter Card preview was removed in 2012 in a rather controversial circumstance. Instagram founder Kevin Systrom said the company took the decision to remove the Card previews to take control of its content. Systrom added that Instagram wanted images to be viewed on its platform.

Instagram’s decision made cross-posting more difficult for users, which naturally angered people. Though, some users found workarounds through third-party apps, this was nothing compared to what Instagram offered.

In a tweet, Instagram said: “Now, when you share an Instagram link on Twitter a preview of that post will appear.” Twitter Card preview is available for all iOS, Android, and web users from today.

The ability to view cards is rolling out imminently, and is accessible to every users across operating systems.

