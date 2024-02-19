Instagram adds People You Follow filter to DM

Share the joy

Instagram has added a new DM filter, which will help creators filter messages to only allow direct messages from people they follow.

The new “People you follow” option, which has now been added, will enable you to prioritize DMs from only the profiles that you have chosen to follow.

Here is how Instagram chief Adam Mosseri explained it:

“We’re adding a filter for people you follow because maybe you DM a lot of people you don’t follow yet, negotiating deals, and figuring out collaborations. But sometimes you just want to focus the experience on people you know in order to make the experience a bit safer and more positive.”

This new update could come in very handy for people who receive a lot of DMs. This will ensure that they do not miss any messages from the people they follow or consider a priority.

In 2023, Instagram updated its platform to limit DM requests to just texts. People you do not follow will only have access to send one-message invites before they can start chatting with you.

“We want people to feel confident and in control when they open their inbox,” Cindy Southworth, Meta’s head of women’s safety, says in a statement, as per The Verge. “That’s why we’re testing new features that mean people can’t receive images, videos, or multiple messages from someone they don’t follow until they’ve accepted the request to chat.”

Here is something to cheer you up if you are a social media manager. Instagram is reportedly testing a new preview option that enables you to view how your feed posts will look on your profile grid before publishing. This will ensure that every update fits perfectly into your overall Instagram aesthetic.

Numerous social media managers will find great satisfaction in this feature, which seems long overdue. As per Nadja Bella Marrero’s post on LinkedIn, some Instagram users are starting to see the feature.

A new “show preview” button within the post-composer process is now beginning to appear. Once you tap on it, it will then give you a preview of where the post will fit into your current profile format, which includes pinned posts.

The post preview feature is not a major one, but it will come in handy for social media managers. It will help them decide what to post to Instagram and when to do that.

