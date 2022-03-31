Instagram adds option to reply DM directly from your feed

Share the joy

inst

Instagram has rolled out the ability to reply to DM directly from your feed. This adds to existing options where users could reply to DM from their inbox. The new option, however, is quicker, and means you do not have to lose your place.

Instagram had promised to focus more on messaging in 2022, and is already making good its promise with the new DM option.

Get a DM while browsing? 📩



You can now reply to a new message without going to your inbox. pic.twitter.com/DzpaO5AQsd — Instagram (@instagram) March 31, 2022

Instagram also added a song previews feature that offers a short 30-second clips of tracks. This new feature is made possible by the integrations with Apple and Amazon’s music streaming services. A new menu that is accessible from the main Instagram feed with a long-press of the share button was also added. This will let you quickly reshare a post to four of your closest friends.

New polling sticker:

The Meta-owned app also announced a new polling sticker. The sticker, which was announced alongside other updates on Thursday, will allow you to create a poll directly in your group chat via the Poll sticker.

A couple of other features including the ability to send post to your friends, send message without notifying a friend late in the night, see who is online and chat with them, and new chat theme to bring life to your conversation.

The ability to reply to DM directly from your feed and the song previews features have already started rolling out to users across the world.

In other news, Instagram has brought back the chronological feed. The social media giant has reintroduced the its much anticipated alternative to the default view. The feature is rolling out to all users—giving them the more sorting options for their feed.

Instagram has launched two new ways to organize your feed, called “Following” and Favorites.” The two options give you the option to view your feed in reverse chronological order.

Following can be described as the old chronological view. You can see posts from people you follow. You can also see the most recent posts at the top, and older ones toward the bottom.

Favorites is basically what you have been used to; but filtered down to the accounts you consider most important to you.

There is a downside though, there is no way to make Instagram’s new chronological feed your default. The app will always start with the algorithmic order by default. It is now up to you to change the order of viewing your feed once you access the app.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

