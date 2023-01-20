Instagram adds new “Quiet Mode” to give users more control

Share the joy

Instagram has launched Quiet Mode; a new tool that puts you in charge of how you use the app. The new tool works similarly to how Do Not Disturb setting works, and will stop annoying notifications.

Your Instagram profile will also display a note that you are “in quiet mode,” and anyone who attempts to send you a message will receive an automatic reply that you are not available.

Instagram’s new Quiet Mode can be set to work automatically at certain times of the day. As soon as you are outside those hours, Instagram will send you a summary of all your notifications. While anyone can use Quiet Mode, Instagram said teens will be prompted to use the feature if it notices that they are spending too much time scrolling through their feed late at night.

Instagram’s Quiet Mode has not widely rolled out to a global audience, and is currently limited to users in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom.

A couple of days ago, Instagram announced that it is simplifying its app interface. One of the features that will suffer from this is a feature that was launched not quite long ago. The new arrangement will see the shop removed from the main application.

Starting from February, Instagram said it will return the compose button back to the front center of the navigation bar at the bottom of the app, which means the Shop tab will be removed.

Why did you change the Reels button will now move over to the right of Compose, and will lose its place as the main button.

High-profile users like Kim Kardashian and Kyle Jenner had added their voices to complaints about how Instagram has deviated from its original version and plans. However, Instagram’s latest change is geared towards addressing those issues.

So, is this the end of shopping on Instagram? Most certainly not.

“You will still be able to set up and run your shop on Instagram as we continue to invest in shopping experiences that provide the most value for people and businesses across Feed, Stories, Reels, ads, and more,” a spokesperson said per TechCrunch.

The new changes are expected to become visible from February, Instagram said.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

