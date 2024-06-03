Instagram adds new Notes to elements

Share the joy

Inspired by the quantity of users who have embraced Instagram’s Notes feature in the past few months, the social media platform is now expanding Notes’ functionality.

Instagram has announced a new series of Notes updates to further make the feature more useful to users.

Notes Prompts: This new element will enable you to initiate conversations in the app based on certain queries. Notes Prompt will enable you to initiate conversations with friends, while mutual friends can respond.

@ mentions: Instagram will now also allow you to use @ mentions in Notes, which will increase more direct contacts with your prompts.

Likes: Instagram is also adding Notes likes. This will enable you to react to Notes without having to add your own thoughts.

Notes are not that popular, but recent updates have indicated that Instagram sees a future for the feature and will continue to add new elements.

A couple of days ago, Meta added two new updates to Instagram to help provide more protection to teens on the platform. The two updates include an expansion of its “Limits” feature, and a new way to restrict who can engage with your posts on Instagram.

The expansion of Limits, which was originally launched three years ago for celebrity users, will offer more protection for teenagers on the platform. With this, teens will be given space from abusive users on the platform.

With Limit, teens will be able to restrict their exposure to comments from people they don’t know, by only showing their interactions with those on their “Close Friends” list.

“When ‘Limits’ is turned on, you’ll only see comments, DMs and tags or mentions from your Close Friends. People who aren’t in your Close Friends can continue to interact with your content, but you won’t see those interactions, and those people won’t know they’re being limited.”

Meta also announced the expansion of its “Restrict” option on Instagram. This will allow teens to take actions on a specific profile, without necessarily blocking them.

“Now, when you Restrict someone, in addition to hiding their comments, that person also won’t be able to tag or mention you.”

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

