Instagram adds improved blocking and pop-up alerts

Instagram has added a couple of new safety tools to give you more control over your in-app experience. You will now have access to more advanced tools to block, protect yourself from offensive replies, and more.

Advanced Blocking:

The advanced blocking tool is an improvement on a previous one that allows you to block users. This did not work as expected as blocked users still found a way around this. With the advanced blocking tool however, you will also have the option to block other accounts they may have created. This makes it even more difficult for such users to interact with you on Instagram.

“This update allows you to also block existing accounts that person may already have. Based on initial test results from this new change, we expect our community will need to block 4 million fewer accounts every week, since these accounts will now be blocked automatically,” Instagram explained in a blog post.

Updated Hidden Word:

If you do not want to block a user, you can at least use the “hidden word” feature. The feature was launched sometime last year, and according to Instagram, has been successful since then. When turned on for comments, the feature on the average has seen 40 percent fewer comments that might be offensive.

To make the feature more effective, Instagram has started testing an update that automatically turns on hidden words for creator accounts. Regardless of the test however, everyone will continue to have the ability to turn it on or off as they so wish. As time goes on, you will be able to build a custom list with additional words, phrases, and emojis you wish to hide.

Pop-Up Alerts!

Instagram says it has discovered how helpful nudges can be in terms of reducing the amount of hurtful remarks on the platform. To this end, the social media giant says it is now adding more of such tools. Going forward, a new notification will encourage people to pause to think how they want to respond before replying to comment that its systems tell could be offensive.

The nudges have now gone live for a couple of languages, including English, Portuguese, Spanish, French, Chinese or Arabic.

“We’ve also started reminding people to be respectful in DMs when sending a message request to a creator. This nudge helps people remember that there’s a real person on the other side of their DM request, and encourages more respectful outreach to people they may not know. We’re rolling out this reminder globally in the coming weeks.”

