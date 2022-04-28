Instagram 90-second Reels live tests expand to more users

Share the joy

Instagram has decided to add more users in its live test to film longer 90-second Reels clips.

The example above, posted by Jonah Manzano and shared by Matt Navarra, shows how some users now have the option to create Reels that last for 1.5 minutes. It gives you 30 seconds more on top of the current 60-second cap.

The mobile social networking app started to test longer Reels in February this year. Many users have reported seeing the longer option appear ever since.

Instagram says the update will roll out to all users. But this is for testing only, without official plans to make it a mainstay yet.

The company has started to realign its video offerings on the Reels format. And Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said in December, “We’re going to double-down on our focus on video and consolidate all of our video formats around Reels.”

Instagram shuttered IGTV in October. At the time, it revealed plans of a broader merger of its video offerings. It makes sense to make Reels longer as part of the expansion. It better integrates various video offerings into one content stream.

The next step is to cut the length of video uploads. But users can still upload video clips up to an hour long via the post composer. It brings all things together and aligned. It helps with the next stage of Instagram’s content shift.

Instagram already removed its video ad placement option this month. And it aligns with the broader push to make more compact video content. And it translates all content into an immersive, fullscreen TikTok-like feed that aligns with emerging habits.

The company has not released any information about the next step. Yet, this seems as a logical conclusion. And it will have big effect for the app, and it makes sense. Expanded Reels follows this direction.

