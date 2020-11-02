Influencing for Good: How Brands Benefit from Positive Social Messages

When social media platforms first took off, it would have been hard to imagine that they would go on to be used as key tools in the fight for social change. Today, though, these sites and applications serve as the frontlines in organizing, distributing petitions, and other critical activities – and social media influencers, known for peddling leggings, fitness products, and makeup, have become purveyors of positive social messages. How did that happen?

There are several factors at play when we talk about this shift from superficial to sincerely concerned, but at the heart of the matter is the issue of authenticity. Authenticity has always been central to influencer marketing, of course – they serve to drive sales by helping brands establish trust – but particularly given current social concerns, consumers are actively prioritizing the concept of voting with their dollars. When brands don’t voice their commitments, not only do consumers wonder where they stand, but they may begin to lose trust.

Finding A Niche

For some brands, taking a stance and committing to positive messaging on social media come with the territory. For example, as an underrepresented and poorly understood community, particularly when it comes to beauty or fashion media, many Afro-Latina entrepreneurs have stood up to fight against anti-Blackness in the beauty industry.

The women involved in this effort all have their own approach to messaging, but they have a key trait in common: they have been shamed for having darker skin or encouraged to hide the African part of their heritage, by straightening their hair or using skin lighteners, for example. Calling out those messages on social media not only helps combat the stigma and shame that’s come to be associated with their identities, but also serves to link brands they partner with to such messages.

An Organized Effort

While some influencers and brands naturally recognize what types of statements they want to align themselves with, others need a little more guidance if they want to do good with their social media presence. There’s also the still-emerging trend of influencers working with nonprofit organizations, or three-way collaborations between brands, nonprofits, and influencers. How do those work?

These partnerships can work in many ways, but one option is to seek support, such as BabbleBoxx’s new nonprofit comarketing campaigns. Though the company typically works with companies on conventional influencer projects, these free partnerships are offered to raise awareness of important social issues, while lending their social media savvy to organizations that may not know how to work with influencers effectively.

Come Together Now

Brands have been working to develop a greater sense of authenticity and meaning behind their products for several years now, but COVID-19 has served as the most significant force driving companies and influencers to pivot in their messaging. Indeed, as media overwhelming pushed the message that “we’re all in this together,” influencers promoted efforts to slow virus spread, such as wearing masks and staying home from crowded social events like concerts or bars. Because influencers largely target younger audience, who were perceived as failing to take critical precautions at first, such messaging was of even greater importance.

Certainly, it’s possible for brands to choose positive messaging, whether about social movements or self-esteem, in ways that actually undermine their authenticity, but the fact is that brands also know they’ll be called out if they say they stand for something and then fail to follow through. As for influencers, they’re far less likely to push social messages they don’t believe in because they have varying levels of relationships with their followers, and their influence – and, as such, their value – is built on that trust. Faking a stance won’t work in this age of accountability.