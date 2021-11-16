Share the joy













Industrial Marketing – A comprehensive guide [INFOGRAPHIC]

One major industrial marketing challenge is the inability to reach purchasing decision-makers. Engineers frequent manufacturing websites looking for information about parts and use that information to spec components into their designs. However, engineers, especially engineers at larger organizations, rarely purchase the part themselves. As a result, industrial marketers have to figure ways to influence both the engineers who specs the part into their design and the purchasing team that actually purchases the part. Industrial marketing strategies must effectively inform both buyers and engineers, making every campaign objective two-fold.

Industrial marketers confront a number of other challenges. As many manufacturers have stringent transportation and supply chain operations, and many products require special care during the delivery process, the logistics of products also present a significant challenge. Order scale and cost can create challenges, as buyers often purchase more than they need due to MOQs (Minimum Order Quantities), then scramble to find space to store the excess products, or purchase insufficient amounts, which results in extra shipping and delivery expenses for multiple orders with smaller quantities. A multitude of industry-specific factors, as well as multiple decision-makers, make universal appeal essential for industrial marketing.

The greatest challenges of industrial marketing are also its greatest opportunities. Creating quality content that buyers are willing to share their information for is one of the biggest challenges of B2B marketing. Content such as e-books, webinars, and other lead magnets (content that facilitates a site visitor turning into a lead) require a lot of work to create. Manufacturers can create content that drives qualified leads using product data because this data is fundamental to engineers’ jobs. Providing engineers with critical data about products on their websites is all manufacturers have to do to take advantage of engineers’ need for product information. Manufacturers build trust with engineers, and make it harder for them to buy from alternative suppliers, by providing product data in the right format.

Harness these content types to create product-specific content engineers are searching for:

To start, create a product page for a popular component. Make sure to do keyword research to determine what keywords engineers use to search for that type of part. If certain industries use different keywords, create separate product pages focused on specific industries.

Include ALL the information an engineer may need directly on the page. Don’t make engineers search through complex spec sheets to find part data. You may lay out the dimensions, material options, RPMs, load capacity, and other relevant data directly on the page.

Place a product overview video on the page explaining the product, its use, and relevant features and benefits. Include links to articles that cover typical applications, product maintenance, unique features, etc.

At the top of each article, embed videos with your subject matter experts covering the article topics in-depth. These videos can be recordings of webinars on each topic or videos made specifically for each page.

Link to white papers with customer case studies, industry standards, use case examples, maintenance information, or other relevant topics that go deeper than the product page.

All this content can be repurposed for social media posts, YouTube videos, and lead captures.

The process of selling materials, products, and components through B2B marketing tactics is difficult and artful. By reaching design engineers with the right information at the right time, you can master the art of industrial marketing.

