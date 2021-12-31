India’s antitrust watchdog is probing Apple’s business practices

Share the joy













Image Credit: Telecom Lead

India’s antitrust watchdog is investigating apple’s business practices. The Competition Commission of India ordered the probe, and will be carried out within the 60 days by the Directional General. The regulatory body said the case against Apple is prima facie one.

According to TechCrunch, the mandatory use of Apple’s in-app payment system for paid apps and in-app payments system for paid apps and in-app purchases “restrict[s] the choice available to the app developers to select a payment processing system of their choice especially considering when it charges a commission of up to 30% for app purchases and in-app purchases.”

The CCI began reviewing Apple’s case after a complaint was filed by a non-profit body called Together We Fight Society. The group said Apple’s move, which stops app developers from using a third-party or their own payments system, makes a significant dent in the revenues they generate.

Apple, in its response, asks the CCI to dismiss the case; arguing that its presence in India is not major.

The CCI adds that it is worth probing whether Apple uses data it collects from the users of its competitors to “improve its own services.”

“At this stage, it appears that the lack of competitive constraint in the distribution of mobile apps is likely to affect the terms on which Apple provide[s] access to its App Store to the app developers, including the commission rates and terms that thwart certain app developers from using other in-app payment systems,” the CCI wrote Friday in a 20-page order per TechCrunch.

A couple of months ago, Google found itself on the wrong side of India’s antitrust watchdog based on the outcome of a recently concluded probe. The Android OS maker, according to the probe, is said to have abused its Android dominant position in India. This, according to the probe, illegally hurts competitors in the market.

According to the probe, Google reduced device manufacturing companies’ ability and incentive to develop and sell devices that run alternative versions of Android. Citing two people familiar with the report, TechCrunch reports that Google’s requirement that makes it mandatory for device manufacturers to pre-install its apps violate India’s competition law.

In response, Google said it hopes to meet with the CCI to demonstrate how “Android has led to more competition and innovation, not less.”

When it comes to antitrust, India is a familiar ground for Google—the company is not new to the law book being thrown at it. In 2020, a new charge was brought against the search engine giant in the smart TV market.

