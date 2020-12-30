5 Helpful Ways to Increase Web Traffic in 2021

How will you sell your great products if people don’t visit your site? Indeed, web traffic doesn’t always mean sales.

But you need the traffic to your site so you have opportunities to share your products, build a relationship, generate leads, and solve your visitors’ problems.

How much traffic do you need to improve sales?

It depends. If you have 100 site visitors, one of them may convert. It’s the lowest conversion percentage.

If you use several online marketing strategies, you can see an increase in your conversion rates.

However, it doesn’t mean that if you have 1,000 site visits per day, your online sales will also increase. It all depends on how quality and targeted the traffic is.

Many people may visit your site. But they’re not qualified leads. It means that they are not likely to purchase your products or sign up for your services.

So how can you increase quality web traffic to your eCommerce or blog in 2021?

1) Optimize Your Site for Search Engines

SEO is typically the first on the list because if you optimize your site for search, you’ll get free traffic over a long period.

When it comes to SEO, the first thing you must do is to find keywords that represent your brand or company. Several tools can help you search for the right keywords.

One is Ahrefs. It offers useful SEO tools to help you find the right keywords with low competition.

It’s a paid tool, though. However, you can sign up for its 7 days trial for $7. After that, you’ll pay $99 per month.

If you want a cheaper alternative, you can sign up with SurferSEO. Its monthly plan is $49.20.

It includes SERP analyzer, backlinks, and keyword research. What I like most about this tool is its content editor feature.

This tool can help your article rank well on SERP by suggesting word phrases that you must include in your post so search engines can better understand your topic. In other words, you’ll end up having a fully optimized article.

On the other hand, if you don’t want to pay anything just to search for keywords, Google SEO tools can do the trick.

2) Offer Viral Giveaways

Nowadays, you shouldn’t rely on free traffic from search engines alone. You need to step up and use other methods to boost your traffic.

And this is why you need to take advantage of social media marketing.

Since many businesses are also on social media, how can you stand out?

Giveaways.

Everyone wants to win. That’s why if you create a contest, people will definitely rush to enter, as long as you have an awesome prize.

Then, once they enter your giveaway, they’ll stick around to find other deals you’re offering.

However, as you create a giveaway contest, you need to consider what your goals are. Is it all about traffic?

Keep in mind that giveaways can help your site traffic grow by getting more email subscribers, improve brand awareness, and get more followers on social media. They can also help you collect user-generated content.

But you can only achieve those goals if you offer an awesome prize. It’s what draws your target customers to your contest.

If your prize isn’t worth it, they won’t enter your contest. The prize can be free products or gift certificates.

But choose a prize that’s relevant to your target audience and your business.

3) Start a Podcast

Podcasting is one of the smartest marketing strategies that you can implement right now to increase web traffic to your site. If you don’t have a podcast yet, then you’re missing out on a lot of opportunities.

Use podcasts to share your expertise with your audience. Promote your podcast through your web pages, social media, and emails.

You can share your best quotes from your podcast for every episode with your social media followers.

But where to host your podcast?

You may choose to do it on your site. However, if you wish to attract more audience, you may opt for reliable podcast hosts.

By hosting your podcast on your website, you may encounter issues with the transfer speed as more people will download your episodes.

Keep in mind that slow speed can kill your podcast. But if you use podcast hosts, you can be sure of a faster download speed. You can also use their analytical tools to check your subscriptions and downloads.

4) Build Backlinks

Backlinks are vital in SEO. Incoming links will tell Google that your site is trustworthy.

They are a vote of confidence. They’re like referrals. They tell the search engines that they can vouch for your content.

However, you should only focus on quality backlinks. These are links from high domain authority sites. Then, make sure that the links are coming from a relevant site.

As you continuously build your backlinks, they can help in boosting your rankings and traffic.

But how do you get high-quality links?

You must create awesome content that people want to share.

One content you must try that can attract links is an infographic. But make sure that you include awesome information and attractive design.

You don’t need to hire a graphic designer to create your infographics. Canva is a useful tool that allows you to design infographics even if you’re not a designer.

But if you have a budget to hire a designer, then consider hiring a cheap freelancer from 99designs.

After creating an awesome infographic and publish it on your site, you must reach out to other bloggers and website owners to link to your site. Ask the site owners if they are willing to share your infographic with their audience.

Then again, not all site owners will respond to your reach out emails. That’s why you must only create an outstanding, one-of-a-kind infographic so they can’t resist sharing it with their audience.

5) Use Influencer Marketing

You may need to pay influencers for this trick. However, it’s worth the price, as long as you choose the right influencers.

More and more businesses are using influencer marketing to help them boost their brand awareness. You can use these influencers so they talk about your brand on their websites.

If you’re not sure how to use influencer marketing, here’s an ultimate guide that you can read.

Conclusion

Increasing web traffic can be quite tricky. You need to be creative to win your audience. Follow these tips to help you get started.