6 Ways to Improve Conversion Rate for Your eCommerce Site in 2021

There are billions of sites around the Internet. And an estimated 1.3 million of them are eCommerce sites in the US. Sadly, more than 600,000 eCommerce sites are earning less than $1 million in sales from their sites.

In that case, if you wish to improve the conversion rate for your eCommerce site, you need to stand out. You must be more than just an average site.

But how should you improve your conversion rates for greater ROI in 2021?

1) Improve Your Site Presentation

You must design your site in a way that keeps your visitors stay on the page and move with their transactions. In that case, it has to be visually appealing and persuasive.

Remember that your visitors will base their purchasing decisions on how your landing page looks. If it’s compelling enough, they’ll buy from you.

A visually appealing site must draw the attention of your visitors to the main image, text, and CTA button. But that’s not all. Your eCommerce site must have a persuasive copy to keep your visitors engaged.

For instance, if you’re selling a fitness product, you need to write a product page for a fitness buff. It has to tell the customers that you’re just like them.

Your copy has to inform your visitors, drive action, and foster relationships.

But the only way to write your copy with your target customer in mind is if you have your customer personas.

Your customer persona represents your target customer’s behavior and preferences when they shop with your online business. It can help improve your ROI.

If you’re not sure how to create one, you may visit this post.

2) Make Your Site User-Friendly

There are many ways to make your site more user-friendly. But the most important element here is speed.

Your visitors can’t wait more than two seconds for your site to load. They’ll lose interest.

For every second delay, it can result in a 7% reduction in your conversion rate.

To know how long your site loads, you may use Google PageSpeed. It will tell you how long it loads and the elements you need to fix.

You should also check your hosting plan. Web hosting can affect your site’s speed.

You can tell the difference between shared hosting to a VPS plan. The latter will give you a 62% improvement in your page load speed.

Besides the speed, you should also make your site’s navigation simple. Your visitors don’t need to click many buttons just to find what they’re looking for.

Use a navigation bar so your visitors can easily go to your category page and dig deeper. For more tips on how to make your site more user-friendly, check this out.

3) Provide Personalized Content

The majority of brands know that personalized content can play a huge role in their marketing campaigns. But how can you personalize your eCommerce content?

Personalization is the process of providing personal experiences on sites by showing product recommendations and offers according to previous actions.

To provide personalized shopping recommendations, you need to look at the shopper’s profile: their past activities and preferences.

For instance, your visitors will find related products or recently viewed products. And when you email them, you may notify them of out-of-stock products.

You may also provide seasonal content because your customers may look for specific products appropriate for the time of the year.

One way to implement this strategy is to include season-specific products on your homepage. You may also add them to your sidebar or header.

And if you have seasonal promos, you may alert your customers about them via email.

4) Improve Customer Support

Most eCommerce sites cater to worldwide customers. However, your site may still fail to convert your visitors if there are language barriers.

One way to reach out to your international customers is to offer your product page in different languages. There are third-party language translation apps that you can install in your shop.

However, you don’t need to translate it into 100 languages. Instead, offer translyou must only provide a translation of your product page to the languages of your target customers.

For instance, if you see that most of your customers are from Brazil, you may add a Portuguese translation for your entire site.

Another way to improve your customer support is to offer live chat support. This chat service will answer the questions of your visitors immediately.

Some of your customers may also dislike talking on the phone. With live chat, they can chat while they’re at work.

5) Let Your Visitors Checkout Without Registering an Account

Not all of your customers would want to register on your site.

Some of them simply want to purchase one item from you. Others may not want to receive a newsletter from your company.

Regardless of the reason, you should let your visitors checkout as a guest.

However, provide the reasons they should register with your company. For instance, you may promise them a faster checkout and loyalty program if they register.

6) Provide Multiple Payment Options

Your customers may not want to pay using their credit cards. That’s why you must offer them different payment options to choose from.

In that case, you should offer PayPal or Apple Pay.

Apart from multiple payment options, you should consider providing free delivery options if your customers meet a certain cost.

Then, add a quick-delivery method for an additional cost. But if they can wait, you can offer them free shipping.

Conclusion

There are several reasons your conversion rate on your eCommerce site is tanking. You may find the tips above to help you move in the right direction.

However, the strategies mentioned aren’t the only methods you can use. You need to explore other ways to help you improve your site.

The best way to do it is to study your Google Analytics. When you know more about your audience, it will be a lot easier for you to personalize your content and make your product page visually appealing and compelling.

Continue tweaking your eCommerce site until you create a site that converts well.

Over to you.

What are the other ways you can add that you think might help in improving conversion rates for eCommerce sites? Please share them with us in the comments section.