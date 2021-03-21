Impacts of New Technology on Personal Injury Law

Many technology enthusiasts today consider drones, self-driving cars and hoverboards to be among the most useful inventions in the technology world. However, this belief is debatable by most injury lawyers. Like all technology, self-driving cars, drones and hoverboards are not infallible. They sometimes cause accidents that leave severe injuries and losses in their wake.

New technology has caused great confusion and grey areas when it comes to personal injury law. Here are some of the notable impacts of new technology on personal injury law.

How New Technology Has Impacted Personal Injury Law

1. Increased Accidents that Involve New Technology

With increased artificial intelligence and the current Covid-19 restrictions and precautions, people are turning to technology to run their errands automatically. Drones are increasingly becoming the preferred mode of delivery, and self-driven cars are becoming more embraced. Without proper safety measures in place, these technologies run high risks on its users and those around them.

Hoverboards, for instance, have been previously reported to catch fire while in use. Drones have time and again crashed into other drones while on air and ended up causing injuries to pedestrians on the roads below. Self-driving cars are, however, the most fatal due to their proximity to large populations of road users. When a self-driving car crashes into another vehicle, for example, it may cause more injury to road users.

2. Unclear Liability

The greatest debate after such accidents is who gets the blame. In a self-driving car accident, is it the car owner, the manufacturer, or software programmer?

How about injuries caused by drones as they deliver packages? Is the courier company to blame? Or should the drone dispatcher take liability? This kind of confusion makes it harder to build your injury lawsuit.

3. Legal Dilemmas

In such accidents, the legal dilemma involved is enormous. In the case of a self-driving car accident, many experts believe that it should be termed as a product liability issue, which means that car manufacturers should be liable for the accident. This view is, however, not widely accepted.

As technology advances and artificial intelligence gets even more independent, personal injury attorneys are required to prepare for unforeseen legal implications. The state and federal courts will also be expected to specify regulations and make personal injury law clear.

What to Do if Involved in Accidents Involving New Technology

Getting into an accident with new technology could leave you with serious injuries that will have a severe impact on your finances or life in general. However, following these tips will ease your stress throughout your recovery process.

1. Seek Legal Counsel

Due to the very complex nature of such injury claims, it is advisable to seek professional help before making any move. A qualified Indianapolis personal injury attorney will be in a better position to fight your settlement battles than you ever would. With their guidance, you stand a chance of getting full compensation for your injuries and losses within the shortest time possible.

2. Keep Detailed Evidence

Without evidence, it is impossible to prove a case, let alone get compensated. It is therefore essential to document relevant evidence from the moment of the accident all through your recovery process. Such evidence includes photos of the accident scene, photos of your injuries, medical records, prescriptions, and other receipts related to your recovery process.

Take Extra Caution when Dealing with New Technology

When operating technology such as drones or hoverboards, it pays to be extra vigilant to avoid hurting yourself and others. However, it is essential to remember that accidents are unpredictable, and they often occur when you least expect them. With this in mind, you should always have a personal lawyer’s contact at hand.