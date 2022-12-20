Imagen’s Investment in AI Photo Editor Lands $30M

Share the joy

This desktop app can help professional photographers in editing their photos.

Raising $30 Million in Investment

ImagenAI is a provider of AI-powered editing solutions. It’s designed to help professional photographers. Today, it announced it landed a $30M million investment. The financing will support its strategic hiring and expansion.

Modernizing and Improving Workflow

Founded in 2020, the goal of Imagen is to help professional photographers improve their post-production workflow.

ImagenAI has become popular. Thanks to its AI technology that uses computer vision to identify objects and people in images or videos. ImagenAI can also detect and recognize faces, classify images, and extract text from images.

It can also be used to detect objects and analyze the scene in an image or video. It is powerful, accurate, and easy to use, making it an ideal solution for a variety of applications.

ImagenAI is a desktop app that is available as a cloud-based plugin for Lightroom Classic. It learns the style of the photographer based on 3,00 samples of their work. From there, it can create its own personal AI profile.

Users can apply the profile to the catalog and AI will know what to adjust in an image in less than a second per image.

Since its inception, Imagen has edited more than 150 million photos per year for thousands of its customers around the world.

Some people are concerned about how it works, though. But it’s understandable to be concerned about the use of AI editing apps as they can have a major influence on how people perceive images and videos that are shared online.

However, it is important to remember that AI editing apps can be used to help people improve their photography skills, create more interesting content and express themselves in creative ways. As long as users are aware of how these applications can be used responsibly and ethically, they can be a great asset.

The success of AI is the result of the growing interest of investors in AI tools to generate and edit artwork.

Cupixels, for instance, has recently raised $5 million. Runway ML which develops creative suits for artists landed $50 million in funding in early December.

Imagen’s editing profiles will evolve over time. They’ll become more personalized as the technology processes photos in different scenes and lighting conditions. This app is especially beneficial if you spend a lot of your time on post-production. It can save you time and cost while still maintaining high-quality photos.

Without this technology, photographers would edit their photos manually or they can outsource them to an editing service. Unfortunately, the latter is a costly option. The turnaround time is also long. Plus, it doesn’t guarantee results consistency.

With Imagen, professional photographers don’t need multiple professional photo editors just to process photos. The edited photos are also available much faster.

The company acknowledged that it has a lot of competitors in the scene. Adobe is one of them. It maintains AI image editing tools inside its app. But Adobe doesn’t have personalized options, unlike Imagen.

