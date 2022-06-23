IKEA Launches Kreativ — the AI-Powered AR App

Share the joy

IKEA Kreative aims to provide customers with an interactive design experience.

Design and Visualize with IKEA Creative

This new feature allows customers in the US to design and visualize their living spaces without the need to travel to IKEA’s brick-and-mortar shop. They can just use their smartphones and find out the best furniture for the space. Because they no longer have to travel to the furniture store, they can avoid being distracted by various showrooms of this Swedish shop.

For now, the app is only available on iOS devices and desktops. But the company promised that Android users can take advantage of it later this summer. And it’ll be available to more countries in September. But the launch dates have yet to be announced.

IKEA Kreativ for Digital Transformation

The app is the company’s first attempt to provide a fully mixed-reality design experience for accurate interior design. It aims to bridge the gap between in-store and eCommerce customer journeys.

The overall experience can be useful. It does a great job of showing its virtual furniture accurately in your home. In that case, you don’t have to measure your rooms to ensure that the piece will fit in the space. This is a great way to find out if the piece will match the overall design of the room.

How Does It Work?

The process starts with a scanning process. You need to construct a panoramic shot to capture various photos of your room. After that, you are instructed to move your phone around in a figure-eight motion. This will help in capturing more visual data. Once this is done, you can tweet the image in the app or using Ikea’s website.

You may want to remove existing furniture before you start the scanning process. The tool’s effect is similar to the Magic Eraser tool that you can use when you have a Google Pixel 6 device. In that case, the results are inconsistent. To ensure you get an accurate result, you may need to remove all the things in that room.

The app has thousands of items. It doesn’t only store furniture but you can also find accessories, rugs, and many others. Additional products will be available over the coming year.

While using the app, it may be difficult for you to verify if it has gotten the dimensions of the room right.

This app can be a useful tool especially if you are redecorating your room. The photo can be restrictive. However, it can offer a more accurate impression of how the furniture and other times might look in that area.

IKEA Kreativ isn’t the only virtual home design platform you can use. But the company was one of the first companies to embrace the AR wave five years ago with its Place app. It works with Apple’s ARKit to enable customers to scan a room and position bed, chair, etc in the space.

Amazon, Target, and other companies have also implemented AR apps to assist clients in designing their rooms before purchasing any product.

