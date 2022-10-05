ICANN Board elects new leaders

Share the joy

During the ICANN75 Annual General Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) announced a new leadership team to head the ICANN Board of Directors.

Tripti Sinha and Danko Jevtović were elected Board Chair and Vice-Chair, respectively. Additionally, four new Board members took their seats.

The new ICANN Board Chair Tripti Sinha brings more than three decades of experience in Internet and Internet infrastructure technologies.

Selected for the Board by ICANN’s 2018 Nominating Committee, Sinha previously held leadership roles in ICANN working with the root server community.

“It is an honor to be selected chair of the ICANN Board of Directors,” said Sinha.

“The Internet is used by more than five billion people today, with more coming online every day. ICANN plays a critical role in the technical governance of the Internet, and it is our responsibility to ensure that it remains stable, secure, and resilient for those users. I look forward to working with the Board, the organization, and the ICANN community to serve ICANN’s mission and protect this global resource.”

The new ICANN Board Vice-Chair Danko Jevtović also brings much experience to his role, including governance. He was a founding partner of one of the first Internet service providers in Serbia, SezamPro, and is currently a partner at Jugodata Ltd.

The ICANN Board also welcomed the following new members: Chris Chapman, Sajid Rahman, Christian Kaufmann, and Wes Hardaker.

The ICANN Board, composed of 20 members from five geographic world regions, is the oversight body of ICANN.

The new Board leaders were elected during ICANN’s Annual General Meeting, held from 17 to 22 September 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The event hosted more than 200 working and training sessions and discussed issues crucial to a secure, stable, interoperable Internet, including Domain Name System security threats, Universal Acceptance of domain names, and geopolitical, legislative, and regulatory developments that affect the functioning of the Internet.

Who is ICANN?

ICANN’s mission is to help ensure a stable, secure, and unified global Internet. To reach another person on the Internet, you have to type an address – a name or a number – into your computer or other device.

That address must be unique, so computers know where to find each other. ICANN helps coordinate and support these unique identifiers across the world.

ICANN was formed in 1998 as a not-for-profit public-benefit corporation and a community with participants from all over the world.

