Humane Unveils AI Pin — A Wearable Projector

Do you want the convenience of having a projection device that can be easily carried or worn? Well, Humane AI Pin will offer that. Recently, the company showed its wearable projector pinned on clothes. It works as a smartphone by flashing apps, calls, and voice assistance on your hands or surfaces.

It is built using AI and designed by a former Apple design director, Imaran Chaudri, and his team. The device was introduced at TED2023 in Vancouver Canada.

The initial design shows a finger-sized pin. It may be a small device but it is equipped with cameras that can scan and see the surroundings. It also has hidden sensors to activate it. Plus, it has built-in speakers.

Chaudri introduced the device where he was seen answering the call from his spouse as it was attached to his jacket. It flashed the call onto this palm.

He answered the phone call without touching the green button. Rather, he just uttered a lexical command. The phrase is similar to answering the call. As a result, it triggered the pick-up function.

Does It Require a Smartphone to Be Paired with?

This is one of the best things about the device. It does not need an electronic device, like a smartphone, to be paired with. You just have to wear it or pin it on your clothes to activate the features.

It might sound like an episode from a Sci-Fi movie. However, this kind of technology is slowly becoming real. And the company is serious about releasing it in the future.

The company offered more details about the device. According to its blog post:

“The connected and intelligent clothing-based wearable device uses a range of sensors that enable contextual and ambient compute interactions.”

It partners with Qualcomm to peer the device. What kind of chips will be used? The company did not provide any information about it. But it said, “Humane’s first device will be powered by an advanced Snapdragon platform from Qualcomm Technologies.”

This projector is not like the traditional projector that needs manual setup and control. Instead, this wearable projector offers a hands-free experience. As mentioned, you can wear it on your clothing or accessories, thereby, freeing up your hands for other tasks.

It is the first time that Humane presented a demo providing the public with some idea of what it is working on. Even though it is keeping its projects a secret, the company received buckets of money from tech investors.

Recently, it received a $100 million investment from tech companies, like Microsoft and Open AI. It also stated that it would work with OpenAI to integrate AI into its product.

Will It Replace Smartphones?

The wearable projector offers a unique and immersive viewing experience. But it is not likely to replace smartphones entirely. Both smartphones and wearable projectors serve different purposes and cater to different needs.

Even though this projector can enhance some experiences, it may not replace smartphones as the main personal computing device for most people. Smartphones have a set of features that cater to a range of needs.

