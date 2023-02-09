How We Search Online Will Change … Soon

Share the joy

AI-Powered Search Engines

For decades, Internet users have been using search engines the same way. That is, they enter a few words into the search box and wait for results to appear.

However, with the rise of AI, how people search for things online might change.

The two biggest US search engines, Bing and Google, introduced changes to how their services run. They teased new search engines powered by AI technology that enables users to obtain more conversational responses.

Unfortunately, the accuracy of the tools would still be tested first. Plus, they have to realize that everyday users have different ways to search online.

Microsoft’s Clone ChatGPT

On Tuesday, the company announced the launch of its revamped Bing search engine with ChatGPT capacity. ChatGPT is a popular AI tool. It was created by OpenAI, which is a company in which Microsoft has invested billions of dollars.

With the revamped search engine, Bing can provide a list of search results and answer and chat with users to provide them with content.

The new chat experience is for complex searches. For instance, if you want to plan a trip somewhere, the new Bing will offer interactive chat. “The chat experience empowers you to refine your search until you get the complete answer you are looking for by asking for more details, clarity and ideas – with links available so you can immediately act on your decisions.”

Google’s ChatGPT-Style Service

A day after Microsoft announced a revamped of its search engine, Google also held an event to provide details about its plans to use AI technology in its search engine. It would be a different service as it could provide conventional responses with bullet points and offer pros and cons for purchasing an electric vehicle, for instance.

But it’s not just Microsoft and Google. Baidu, a Chinese tech giant, would also launch its Chat-GPT-style search engine. However, the details were not provided.

ChatGPT’s Success

All of these services come as ChatGPT became popular in just months of launch. It can generate essays and responses for the user without providing tons of pages. It has sparked interest in AI chatbot tools.

With its success, tech giants are racing to introduce similar tools that could transform how we search, write articles and emails and handle tasks.

Google’s search engine has been around for 25 years. But, according to the company, its story has just started. When it announced its own ChatGPT, the company stated that it has its own exciting, AI-enabled features in the world. It could change how people search, work and play, according to Google’s SVP. He also promised that the best is yet to come.

The new way of search is intuitive. It also removes more friction. Plus, it offers the least resistance. It’s similar to how smart home voice assistants work.

Although these tools are exciting and useful, the main question remains how accurate the answers are? Will all users trust AI-powered results? For now, they are not 100% accurate.

