How to Write a Successful Sales Pitch

A successful sales pitch is not just about persuading a potential customer to buy a product or service, but also about building a relationship of trust and value. A sales pitch should be tailored to the specific needs and interests of the customer and should demonstrate how the product or service can solve their problems, improve their situation, or satisfy their desires. A sales pitch should also be concise, clear, and compelling, and should include a call to action that motivates the customer to take the next step.

The iPhone

One example of a successful sales pitch is the one used by Steve Jobs to introduce the iPhone in 2007. Jobs started his presentation by creating curiosity and anticipation among the audience, saying that he was going to announce “three revolutionary products” that would change the world. He then revealed that these three products were one device: the iPhone. Then, he explained how the iPhone was a combination of a phone, an iPod, and an internet communicator, and how it was superior to other smartphones in terms of design, functionality, and user experience. He showed a live demonstration of the iPhone’s features, such as the touch screen, the web browser, the email client, the maps app, and the music player. He highlighted the benefits of the iPhone for different types of customers, such as businesspeople, students, travelers, and music lovers. Then, he ended his presentation by inviting the audience to “get their hands on an iPhone” and announcing the price and availability of the device.

The Pitch

Jobs’s sales pitch was successful because he used several techniques to capture the attention, interest, and desire of his audience. He used storytelling to create a narrative around his product, he used contrast to show how his product was different from others, he used evidence to back up his claims, he used emotion to appeal to his audience’s feelings, and he used repetition to reinforce his main message. Humor, charisma, and enthusiasm — he used all these to engage his audience and make them feel excited about his product. He created a sense of urgency and scarcity by announcing a limited time offer and a limited supply of iPhones. He also created a sense of exclusivity and prestige by positioning his product as a premium and innovative device that only a few people could afford and own.

A successful sales pitch is not only about selling a product or service. It is also about selling an idea, a vision, and a value proposition. A sales pitch should cater to the customer’s needs and wants and should show how the product or service can make their life better, easier, or more enjoyable. A sales pitch should also be simple, direct, and persuasive. It should include a clear and compelling call to action that encourages the customer to act on their interest.

