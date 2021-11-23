Share the joy













How to Use Video Testimonials to Increase Social Media Engagement

Video testimonials are becoming more and more popular to market products, grow your social media following, and provide customer service.

And you don’t need expensive equipment or complicated editing software; all you need is a smartphone to get started. But how do you make sure that video testimonials work for you? Here are some pointers.

Choosing a Topic

People who watch video testimonials want to see people just like them. If you’re selling a product that helps busy parents keep their kids entertained, film the testimonial from a mom or dad with kids the same age as yours.

If you want to show how much your product improved someone’s life, get an emotional story from someone who believes in your product. Or, if you’re going to show how easy it is to use your product, get someone familiar with the mechanics of using your product to give a video testimonial.

The Quality of Your Video

If you’re giving video testimonials, make sure it has good lighting and audio. You can even take the video outside on a bright day. Another option is going in front of a window if you’re indoors. If you don’t have great lighting or audio, your video testimonial will not look very good.

As for the backdrop, make sure it’s simple. The more clutter there is behind you, the harder it is for viewers to focus on you and your message. This is a boost for your social media presence.

Try Video Scripts

These days, there are some alternatives to videos or rather ways to complement the video testimonials. This is by using a video testimonial script. People are more likely to get engaged with video scripts because it is easier to contain the whole story than listen to a random person.

You can quickly generate video testimonial scripts through any software, web apps, or even free online tools. There are specific tools designed for this purpose where you can search different templates that give you the chance to publish it online instead of just locally.

Having Video Scripts with your video testimonials is an excellent tool for marketers because people would get familiarized with what you are saying even before watching the actual video. This way, potential customers will have an easier time knowing who you are and what your products are all about.

The Length of Your Video

According to a study done by Vocalpoint, the most engaging videos on Facebook are 90 seconds long or less. If you’re doing a testimonial for another business, keep it under 30 seconds. Instagram users don’t watch a video that lasts more than 15 seconds, so if you’re on Instagram for instance, keep your video short and sweet.

Location, Location, Location. Where you film, your video testimonial is essential too. Don’t do it in a room with lots of windows or doors behind you; choose an open space without anything to distract the viewer’s attention away from you. Also, make sure there isn’t any pattern on the wall behind you; this is often what makes testimonials look cheap and unprofessional.

Choosing the Right Equipment

Most of us don’t have professional video equipment, but there are some things we can do to improve how our videos come out without investing in new equipment.

First of all, use a tripod. Make sure the camera stays level and doesn’t move around. If your hands are shaky, invest in a tripod that can be moved vertically as well as horizontally.

If you want to increase the lighting for your video testimonial, get yourself one or two reflector boards that reflect light upon your face so you don’t look shadowy and unprofessional.

Create a Schedule for Uploading the Video Testimonials

People who watch testimonials expect to get them quickly. If you say in your video that you’ll upload a new one every week, make sure you do it! If you give a date and time when the following video will go up, people are more likely to subscribe and tune in at that specific time for the next video.

It’s also a good idea to make sure your videos are consistent. If you’re giving daily video testimonials, for example, keep them around the same length and with the same lighting setup. People will become familiar with how you look, and they’ll start trusting your testimonial over others’.

Let every video be Unique. You don’t have to film every testimonial in the same way. While it’s a good idea to stick with what works for your business, there are always some ways you can be unique about your approach.

Video testimonials are an excellent tool for anyone planning to boost their social media engagement. However, to tap the full potential of it, using the right tips comes in handy. This helps in making the videos display high quality, relevance and bring consistency. These days, you can even use video scripts to enhance your operations even more.

