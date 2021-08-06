How to Use Personalized Content to Grow Your Ecommerce Brand

Share the joy













In 2021, producing personalized content is one of the most popular ecommerce marketing strategies out there. There is a reason for it too.

66% of customers expect brands to understand what they need and expect. In the same survey, a majority of the respondents agreed that brands typically treat them as numbers.

It’s evident that personalization is the need of the hour.

If you want your ecommerce business to stand out from the rest, providing personalized content is necessary.

In this post, let’s see how you can grow and market your ecommerce business with personalized content.

5 Ways to Grow Your Ecommerce Brand With Personalized Content

Regardless of your industry or brand size, your online store does need ecommerce personalization. It’s one of the best ecommerce hacks to generate more leads and sales. Let’s take a look at different ways in which you can leverage personalized content to grow your ecommerce brand.

1. Create an Onboarding Survey

Personalization is about providing a tailored experience.

The best way to figure out what your customers are looking for is to ask them upfront. For this, you can create an onboarding survey that helps you gauge their preferences. Based on their selections, you can provide relevant content or products.

Here is an example of this ecommerce personalization strategy:

Online fitness and yoga provider, Alo Moves, has done a great job at content personalization. When you go to their website, you’re asked a series of questions. This onboarding survey gauges which methodology and fitness goals are suitable for you.

Based on your answers, you can match with a relevant instructor whose workout schedule works for you.

Image via Alo Moves

What’s more, they even tailor the content on the website based on your answers. That means a person who likes Zumba will see their homepage differently than someone who prefers yoga.

In addition to this, they also put together wellness programs based on these choices. For instance, a person who is interested in yoga is shown meditation classes as well because they are likely to enjoy them.

2. Personalize Your Sign Up Emails

Another way to personalize content for your ecommerce customers is through email marketing. Don’t just send mass emails to all of your subscribers. Instead, send emails that are tailored to the stage of the buying journey that the customer is currently in.

For instance, when they have just purchased your product, you can send them a welcome email. On the other hand, someone who has been your customer for a while may like to see the latest discount offers. It helps to build your relationship with customers.

When you send personalized cold emails, your subscribers are more likely to open them since they cater to their needs. Even if some subscribers haven’t made a purchase in a while, you can send them a specially designed re-engagement email.

Here is an example of Sephora’s personalized email to re-engage inactive subscribers.

Image via Pinterest

3. Provide Personalized News Feeds

When it comes to personalized content, you can also tailor your user’s News Feed as per their preferences. This way, you can show them relevant content as well as offers. You can create an app and use app store optimization services to do this.

German multinational company, Adidas launched their mobile app in 2017 which could curate gift ideas and product wish lists.

This app was also designed to give each user a personalized News Feed based on their style preferences. It could also analyze their app interactions across different touchpoints and showed results to each user accordingly. It helped them provide a more personalized shopping experience to their customers.

Image via Adidas

4. Showcase Location-Specific Delivery Information

Typically, you should showcase general delivery information on all your product pages to ease any doubts that your customers may have. When it comes to pricing and delivery, any kind of uncertainty can make customers abandon your website.

If you want to go one step further to reassure them, you should add location-specific information in the delivery section. Such personalized content can help you drive more users down the sales funnel.

5. Display Related Products

Some users on your website may not be interested in purchasing a particular product. They may only be browsing your site to see what’s available. You can provide value proposition examples in front of your users. These users can change their minds once they learn more about a product.

That’s why it is important for you to display related items on your ecommerce website’s product pages. This kind of personalized content can help you get more conversions. In addition to this, they can enjoy a more personalized shopping experience.

Conclusion

Growing your ecommerce brand with personalized content should be on your radar in 2021 if you want to stay ahead of the competition.

From adding onboarding surveys to personalizing News Feeds and more, there is a lot you can experiment with. Use a mix of the strategies mentioned above to make the most of your ecommerce marketing strategy.

