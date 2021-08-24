Share the joy













How to Tell Customers About the Launch of a New Product

A lot goes into new product development. You can spend months or even years identifying the needs of your customers, testing concepts, and designing packaging before you’re finally ready to sell your product to your customers. Don’t let all that work you’ve put in be for nothing simply because no one realizes you’ve launched a new product!

There are multiple ways you can tell customers about the launch of your new product. Doing one is better than doing none, but if you have the time and the resources, you should try all five:

Send out an email

Host a contest on social media

Host a launch event

Write a blog article

Online ads

Send Out an Email

Building an email list is one of the most important things your business can do. It’s a great way to stay in touch with your customers, remind them of your brand, and of course, tell them about the launch of a new product!

Don’t wait until the last minute and send out a single email telling your customers about the product you’re launching. Instead, get them hyped for its arrival months in advance. Tease them with features, options, and benefits with multiple emails. Make your launch date and time clear so they can buy your product right away. You can even provide them with the ability to reserve your product in advance, boosting your sales.

Host a Contest on Social Media

Social media is big business because so many people have profiles on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. It’s important to build a presence on one or more of these platforms in order to connect with your customers. That’s especially true when you’re ready to launch a new product.

Not only can you talk about your new product on social media, gathering interest from customers who follow you, but you can also host a contest to ensure everyone is paying attention. Everyone loves free stuff!

You can get even more exposure for your product if you host your giveaway the right way. For example, you can provide entrants with additional entries for sharing your giveaway on other social media platforms. You can also turn entrants into customers if you gather their email information with their entries. That way you can send them price-related discounts for your new product, even if they didn’t win the contest.

Host a Launch Event

You’re excited about launching a new product. Get everyone else excited too by hosting a launch event!

You can host a launch event in person at your store or you can get creative and host your launch in a night club or a restaurant. Virtual launches are also an option. Just make sure you choose a setting that appeals to your target customers.

Inviting the right people to your event is also important. Invite existing customers as well as potential customers who are interested in your new product, but you should also invite distributors and other shop owners you may like to partner with. With the right crowd, you can greatly increase the chances of a successful launch.

Write a Blog Article

If you have a lot to say about your new product, consider writing a blog article. It provides your customers with a great resource when trying to determine if your new item is right for them.

It can also help you find new customers. When you optimize your blog article for important keywords and phrases, customers who are searching for products similar to yours on Google will be directed to your website.

You can also promote your blog article in your email newsletter and on social media, increasing foot traffic to your website and hopefully increasing sales.

Online Ads

Ads aren’t what they used to be. With online advertising, they are targeted more than ever. When you use the right strategies, you can ensure your ad is seen by the right people.

Try advertising on Google and Facebook. Make sure you use Google AdWords to reach customers who are visiting third-party websites.

Just make sure you track how well your advertisements are doing. That way you can narrow in on the right audience and the right platform to increase your sales.

Don’t assume that if you create a new product your customers will come. It’s important that as many people as possible know about the launch of your new product and exactly what it has to offer. When you take the time to announce your product to your customers, you can increase interest, sales, and loyalty all at the same time.

