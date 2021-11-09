Share the joy













How to Take Your Side Hustle from Hobby to Small Business

Entrepreneur reports that the side hustle economy comprises at least one-third of workers in America. Some of the best businesses started as side hustles, such as Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Under Armour, and Yankee Candle.

Finding time to accommodate a side hustle can be challenging, but it is even more challenging to understand when to make the jump from side hustle to full-on business. If you are interested in starting a small business or want to convert your hobby into a money-making venture, here are some ways to help you make the transition.

Make a Business Plan

Planning helps entrepreneurs strategize and focus on making their business idea succeed. Making a business plan before going all-in will help achieve all of your identified business objectives. Depending on the nature of your business, your business plan will look different for everyone. Think about the long and short-term goals and how these can be realistically achieved.

Begin breaking down your business plan into various departments and having unique goals for each. Templates and platforms are available to help you create a plan for each category, like a marketing plan or operational strategy platform. Make it as detailed as possible to ensure your business model is strong.

Be as Financially Stable as Possible

When starting a business, you will have to put money into it or spend a lot of time finding an investor. Create savings for yourself in anticipation that your new business may not make a profit for quite some time. This is typical and should not deter you from starting a business. It just requires a strong commitment to saving by considering things like putting a hold on big purchases and vacations for a while.

If you choose to take out a business loan, be sure to do your research and be in the best financial state possible to get the best deal from your lender. Given that only 75 percent of new businesses get through the first year, it would be best to keep your expenses low as you start your venture.

Only spend money on vital business requisites and plan to reinvest as much as you can back into the startup. Doing this should help stabilize your finances.

Don’t Rush

A business can start slowly but gradually build a strong foundation. Avoid scaling too quickly as this can cause businesses to fail and for you to lose out on invested time and money. Be smart and organized in how you progress through your business to ensure you make the best moves possible.

Ask for Help

Hiring someone may seem like an unnecessary expense starting out. But this expense could help you become more profitable quicker. Use freelancers and contractors to minimize costs and get various tasks done more efficiently. Don’t be afraid to reach out to other small business owners to ask for advice, even if they differ from your industry. There are resources and knowledge everywhere to be gained. Just be willing to ask for it.

Treat It Like a Business

Businesses are legitimate entities, and you need to abide by specific commercial laws. Treat your startup idea as a business by establishing a legal business name and starting a business bank account.

Start thinking about an ideal location or office space for your small business and begin working toward it. Plan out ideal staffing situations and goals you would like to attain and take the necessary steps to get there. The first person that needs to believe in your business is you, so be confident and sure of your plans.

Time to Turn Your Side Hustle into a Business

Starting a business can be scary and overwhelming sometimes, especially if all you have is an idea or hobby and the desire to become a business owner. Big businesses like Apple started as side hustles, proving that starting one could be the best way to start your business journey. There are many ways to turn a hobby into a profitable business.

But some of the best tips for you to successfully do so include making a business plan, managing your finances well, asking for help, and treating it like a business. All these, coupled with a pinch of hardcore dedication, will help make your dream come true.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

