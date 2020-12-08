How to Share a YouTube Video on Instagram

Ever thought of sharing your YouTube video on your Instagram account? You probably got stuck along the way, but you’re still ruminating on how you can get going with the process. We’ll help you with that in a jiffy.

YouTube is the most popular video-sharing platform in the world. Statistics also reflect that it’s the most popular search engine platform, that’s after Google, of course. So it’s pretty easy to find a video that will appeal to your Instagram followers and will drive engagement on the account.

Before you can first share a YouTube Video on Instagram, you must have been acquainted with some basics like how to post a video on Instagram and other basic Instagram activities. If that’s the case, then let’s take a dive into the crux of the matter.

Steps to Sharing a YouTube Video on Instagram

1. Get the video

To post a YouTube video on your Instagram account, you’ll have to first download the video from YouTube. The process of downloading content from YouTube is not straightforward as it requires a third-party tool.

Downloading to Your PC

There are numerous third-party tools that allow you to download a video from YouTube to your computer. Some of those tools are Zamzar, OnlineVideoConverer, ClipConverter, etc. To use any of the tools mentioned, you’ll have to copy the URL link to the video and paste it in a text-field provided for that. The tool will bring up a link to download the YouTube video to your PC or hard drive.

Downloading to Your Smartphone

Smartphone users will have to first install a Document 6 app and enter Savefrom.net in its browsers’ URL. Then, paste the URL link to the YouTube video you’ll like to download on the text field on the Savefrom.net window that’s open on the Document6 web browser. Choose your preferred file format and hit the download button to save the video on your mobile device. This method works for both Android and iOS devices.

2. Edit the video for Instagram

Instagram has its rules guiding videos on its platform. While Instagram has decided to allow users to stream live for four hours, they still maintain the rule that videos posted cannot be more than a minute long. Due to this, you may have to shorten the video by cutting out some parts for Instagram to accept it. There are lots of third-party apps that offer that service; you just need to grab your hands on the most convenient.

3. Upload the video to Instagram

This is the last step you’ll take for the YouTube video to be available for your Instagram audience. You should have the file ready on your device; that way, you just have to open the Instagram app and log in to your account to upload the video.

Tap on the + icon that’s in the Instagram app, and select the picture you’ll love to upload. You can add necessary tags, descriptions, or any other feature that’ll help your audience to make sense of the content.

Avoid posting YouTube videos that you lack the right to post—this is a serious offense that you can be severely punished for. To avoid breaking the law, you might want to stay-off videos from unknown sources and those by individuals difficult to reach for permission.

A much better alternative is to produce your own content for Instagram—this is more real and can be easier for your audience to connect with if properly tailored for them.

In Summary

YouTube is a platform where 500 hours of video are uploaded every sixty seconds; this makes the platform a beehive of videos. As such, the chances are high that you will come across some videos that you will love to share with your Instagram audience. But uploading a YouTube video on YouTube is not a straightforward process. That’s why we’ve written this article to help educate on how to share YouTube videos on Instagram.