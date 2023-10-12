Share the joy

How to Reach Younger Demographics on Social Media

Source – https://www.bbc.co.uk

If you’re interested in reaching younger demographics, like teenagers and people in their 20s, one of the best marketing options is social media. But what are the best strategies for reaching these younger demographics specifically? And what kind of messaging strategy can you employ to make sure you engage with them in a meaningful way?

Choose the Right Platforms

According to Dave Payne of Sparks Rowing, “Social media is one of the most reliable strategies for reaching young people. Young people are overwhelmingly active on social media, it’s free to claim profiles and make organic posts, and if you’re advertising, you can use built-in controls to reach very specific niche audiences. Of course, some platforms are better than others.”

One of the most important strategies is to choose the right platforms on which to engage with younger demographics. If you want to reach teenagers and 20-somethings, you need to be on the platforms they use, specifically. Facebook isn’t dead, but it’s less frequently used by younger generations. Instead, they’re turning to fast-paced, newer platforms like TikTok.

That’s not to say that young people don’t exist on any particular social media platform, or that any particular social media platform is home to exclusively young people. But you’ll greatly broaden your potential audience and increase the likelihood of reaching young people if you start with the right mix of social media channels.

Lurk Before Posting

If you’re not working with a seasoned social media veteran, and you plan on doing the work yourself, it’s important to understand the dynamics and etiquette of a specific social media platform before posting. In some cases, it may pay to bend or even break the rules, but you must do so tactfully if you want to be successful – which means you need to be intimately familiar with the rules first.

The more immersed you are in the culture of a given social media platform, the more natural and appealing your posts are going to become. If you seem like an outsider, young people are immediately going to distrust you or avoid listening to what you have to say.

Shoot for Quality Over Quantity… Mostly

Most content marketing and social media strategies rightfully focus on quality over quantity. And for the most part, this is the best strategy when engaging with young people. If your messaging is on point, and you put genuine effort into connecting with those target demographics, you’ll do far better than brands that are spamming irrelevant content at a breakneck pace.

However, there are also some merits to pursuing quantity in your social media strategy. If you post only once a month, it doesn’t matter how good your post is; you’re not going to get enough exposure. Make sure you post frequently enough, and/or support enough advertising to give your brand ample exposure.

Use Memes Wisely

Young people are rabid adopters of memes and digital trends, which presents an awesome opportunity for organizations trying to communicate with young people; if you can harness the power of memes properly, you can win over even skeptical audiences. However, this can also be a risky gambit. If you use a meme incorrectly or use it to support messaging that doesn’t align with your target demographics, you will be labeled “cringe” and will be rightfully dismissed.

Study Your Competitors’ Success and Failures

Pay attention to how your closest competitors are engaging with this target audience on social media. Which of their posts have been successful? Which of them have critically failed? Take away the key lessons so you don’t have to learn them firsthand.

Provide Value

If you want your organic posts to be effective, they need to be valuable. Obviously, value is subjective, and it comes in many forms, so this can be a hard concept to perfect. Are you providing people with information they can use to improve their lives? Are you giving them a source of novel entertainment? Are you supporting them or giving them an outlet for expression? Decide what type of value you want each piece of content to provide; then try to maximize that value in your creative process.

Meaningfully Engage

Social media isn’t designed to be a one-way street. If your communication strategy is only about posting, you’re doing something wrong. You need to meaningfully engage with your younger target demographics, which means responding to them, answering their questions, and nurturing an inclusive community.

Get Feedback

Finally, get feedback from your target demographics. Study engagement metrics closely and use surveys to get more qualitative feedback on the posts you’ve made and the communications you’ve sent in the past. Incorporate this feedback as you perfect your approach to reaching younger demographics on social media.

TikTok alone is home to more than 150 million active users in the United States. That’s a huge potential audience of (mostly) young people. If you can follow these strategies and properly harness an effective communication strategy, you can elevate your brand and eventually make your messaging strategy a success.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

