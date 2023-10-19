Share the joy

How to Reach and Engage Several Generations: Tactics for Personalization, Storytelling and Experience Design

Personalization and storytelling are key to reaching and engaging audiences. On the other hand, you want to create digital experiences that cater to all. Yet, if you are setting your brand up to reach several generations, that is where the real challenge begins.

Every generation has its own likes and dislikes, and knowing how to appeal to them in marketing and design can take time. However, once you understand each age group, you can create compelling marketing campaigns that adapt to them successfully.

The Differences Between the Several Generations

Marketing to several generations is possible, especially since many businesses have at least two different types of audiences. However, one-size-fits-all marketing campaigns make reaching and engaging people of varying age groups challenging. The truth is that every audience has different needs and preferences.

It is important to understand each generation. Once you learn about their differences, you can produce marketing messages that appeal to several generations. Here are some of the characteristics and values of each audience.

Gen Z (1997-2012)

Making up nearly 40% of the U.S. population, Gen Z or Zoomers are the digital natives that grew up with smartphones, tablets, TVs and game consoles. To truly connect with this generation, you must understand their strong desire for authenticity. Gen Z can easily sniff out when a brand is inauthentic, and it takes a great deal to stand out to this crowd.

This generation is full of pros at getting the information they want to know. With all the noise they grew up with on social media, they have become experts at filtering it out, so they find the most useful content.

Instead of being brand loyal, they are more likely to be influenced by peers, online reviews, and influencers. Yet, if you are trying to capture the attention of Zoomers, start by showcasing your value immediately. Engage them with personal values that align with theirs. Typically, they align with brands that take a stand on social issues but ensure that is what your brand is all about.

Millennials (1981-1996)

Millennials are currently the largest generation. Born on the brink of the digital age, this generation bridges the gap between analog childhoods and digital adulthood. Millennials are generally well-known for their entrepreneurial spirit as they have faced many economic challenges growing up. They’re willing to test different products to find the best bang for their buck.

However, that does not always mean they seek the lowest prices. Instead, they find the best deals by considering the quality at the most reasonable prices. This generation also turns to brands that offer unique experiences and memories. They appreciate brands that provide entertainment. For instance, you can leverage social media like Facebook and Instagram to post interactive content.

Gen X (1965-1980)

Gen Xers are the “latchkey” generation, given the rise in dual-income households and reduced adult supervision. They witnessed technology in its earliest stages when records transitioned into CDs and PCs became readily available to the public.

The characteristics of this generation blend traditional values and adaptability to tech advancements. Therefore, Gen X is fond of conventional marketing tactics like coupons and newspaper clippings. On the other hand, Gen X favors Facebook for product deals.

Gen Xers also appreciate straightforward marketing tactics. Email marketing is effective with them. However, quality and value are highly important, so product durability and good customer service are strong selling points.

Baby Boomers (1946-1964)

The Baby Boomers came of age during societal change, including the Civil Rights Movement and the Vietnam War. They witnessed the moon landing and the rise of rock ‘n’ roll. They also experienced most of their life pre-internet.

While there is a common assumption that Baby Boomers are not as tech-savvy as the younger generations, many have embraced it. However, they also relish themselves deeply in traditional values. Boomers prioritize family and have strong brand loyalty.

When marketing to Baby Boomers, traditional media and Facebook are their go-to for learning about products and services. They also prefer direct communication methods such as phone calls and face-to-face interactions. Value, trustworthiness, and quality are vital in appealing to them. They respond to loyalty programs and appreciate detailed product information without the jargon.

Personalization Strategies for Multiple Generations

Each generation varies in values, preferences, and experiences. Thus, personalizing strategies for multiple generations ensures your messages relate to your audiences. In turn, 62% of your customers remain loyal because you create experiences that cater to them.

Consider the personalization tactics for multi-generational marketing below:

Segment email campaigns: Customize your emails based on generational buying habits, platform preferences and content interests.

Tailor your content: Create content that speaks directly to each generation’s experiences and challenges. For instance, use nostalgia for Baby Boomers while tapping into digital trends for Gen Z.

Use preferred platforms: Recognize and leverage the platforms each generation prefers. While Boomers lean towards Facebook, Gen Z may be more active on TikTok.

Implement loyalty programs: Adjust your loyalty programs to cater to each generation. For instance, Millennials enjoy earning their rewards through gamification and referrals, while Baby Boomers prefer traditional point systems and discounts.

Engaging Several Generations Through Storytelling

Storytelling has always been a way for humans to connect throughout the centuries. Regardless of age, everyone is drawn to a compelling story. However, the narratives and mediums that captivate differ across generations. To capture the attention of diverse age groups, understand their experiences, values, and cultural touchpoints.

Here are some tactics to help you reach and engage several generations:

Use relatable characters: Use characters each generation can identify with in your stories. Whether it is a Millennial struggling with work-life balance or a Boomer reminiscing about the old days. Just know that representation matters in your storytelling.

Be authentic: Dig deep into each generation to understand their values. You can include those values in your storytelling, but you must be genuine and forthcoming to build trust with each audience.

Incorporate relevant cultural references: Make your stories more relatable by infusing appropriate cultural references into them.

Experience Design for Multi-Generational Audiences

Crafting experiences for multiple generations requires a deep understanding of their needs and habits. Experience design should be inclusive and ensure every user — regardless of age — is catered to and comfortable. Consider the following experience design tactics for success:

Accessibility first : Ensure your platforms are easily navigable for all users. This means using larger font sizes and providing voice-assist functionalities. Incorporating accessibility features such as these makes your interface more user-friendly.

: Ensure your platforms are easily navigable for all users. This means using larger font sizes and providing voice-assist functionalities. Incorporating accessibility features such as these makes your interface more user-friendly. Multi-platform design : Recognize that while younger generations lean toward mobile-first experiences, older generations may still prefer desktop. Therefore, it is crucial to design responsively for all devices.

: Recognize that while younger generations lean toward mobile-first experiences, older generations may still prefer desktop. Therefore, it is crucial to design responsively for all devices. Simplified user journeys: While Gen Z may appreciate advanced features and integrations, older generations will prefer straightforward user experiences. Consider offering a balance between simplicity and sophistication.

Engaging Several Generations

Catering to several generations can be a challenging task. Yet, with the right strategies, brands can capture the attention of each age group. Consider the tactics here to connect more deeply to each generation. To implement them more successfully, you must understand each of their perspectives. So, keep learning, stay adaptable and always strive to be authentic.

