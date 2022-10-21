How to Prevent Yourself From Cybercrimes?

Source: Pixabay

The world has changed, and every aspect of living has been digitized. We are living in an era of technology where everything is done online means, via computerized systems. is rising and the internet, computers, and other digital aids have benefitted humans in several ways and eased their working efforts, the threat of cybercrime has always been there.

Cybercrime is the performance of illegal activities through the involvement of computers and online networks. Every one of us is now available on online portals; therefore, ensuring personal cyber-security is necessary. With these following cyber-security tips, we are hoping to help our readers become more cyber-aware.

1.  Be Up-to-Date

The software versions keep on updating and newer versions with better aspects are launched. Computer systems that aren’t upgraded on regular basis are more prone to cyber-crimes. Your computer notifies you when a new version is launched; better to get your systems upgraded as soon as you receive the notification so that you might get away from the risk of cybercrime.

2.  Install Anti-Viruses

Anti-viruses are essential for keeping illegal activities away from computer systems. systems prevent malware and other malevolent viruses from entering your device and invading your data. There are several software companies that offer anti-viruses, but before installing any one to your system, ensure that it’s good quality and trustworthy anti-virus system.

3.  Use Passwords

To secure your networks and operating systems from physical hacking, use passwords. Passwords do not allow any unknown person to enter your system without verification of the specified code. Do not keep generic or simple passwords that can be easily broken down, rather use a mixture of upper case letters, lower case letters, numbers, and punctuations, as complex passwords are often difficult to decode.

Password management tools are also available to make the experience easier for you. You have to secure numerous sites and systems through passwords and remembering each of them might be difficult; hence, a password management tool is used instead.

Source: Pixabay

4.  Social Media Protection

Many hackings and cybercrime occur due to the over-sharing of personal information on social media platforms. People share their pictures, their locations, their plans, their times, and in short everything on social media and this is very damaging for security purposes. Staying slightly unknown on social media platforms is more recommended than sharing all your details. Instagram is the most commonly used platform nowadays, where people can invade your life; try to so that people do not stalk you and follow you for unnecessary purposes.

5.  Phishing Scams Are Dangerous

Many times, you might have received an email or notification, and after opening it, your system might have been infected with the virus. This is a , where the sender of the email or notification, attaches a virus along with it, and once infected, your system is open to be invaded by the hacker. To avoid this, try not to open every link without authenticating, and be extra careful when opening anything online.


Author: Firdaus

I work as an IT consultant in the Toronto area and I love to write blogs about a variety of subjects. My passion for writing stems from the desire that everyone should have access to meaningful information. Whether it is a blog about society, culture, technology, or social media, I don’t want to miss the opportunity of sharing my thoughts with my friends and audience. Since I believe in mutual exchange of ideas, I am always on the lookout for a feedback on my writings.

