How to Merge Multiple Audio Files into One?

Sometimes it is necessary to combine multiple audio files (such as MP3 or WAV) into one for easy playback, management, transfer, etc. It’s not a particularly complicated task, but it’s hard to find a good tool to use. Therefore, in this post, I would like to recommend some software and websites that can combine MP3 and WAV together and introduce an easy way to merge multiple audio files into one. Read on if you’re interested.

The best desktop programs to merge audio files

WonderFox HD Video Converter Factory Pro is an easy-to-use audio editing software that I highly recommend for merging multiple audio files into one on Windows computers. It supports all popular audio formats like WAV, FLAC, MP3, AAC, WMA, etc. After editing, you can convert the audio file to other formats for output. You can not only merge multiple audio files into one, but also split one audio into multiple files and remove unwanted parts from audio. You can freely change audio parameters such as volume, sample rate, bit rate and channel. In addition, remove audio from video without watermark, add audio track to video, download audio from 1000+ sites like YouTube, record PC system audio and microphone audio, answer incoming calls from iPhone/Android.

Please refer to the following steps to combine multiple audio files (such as MP3 and WAV) into one with WonderFox HD Video Converter Factory Pro.

Step 1: Run the software and load the audio file into the program.

Run WonderFox HD Video Converter Factory Pro and open “Converter” from the five main functions. Next, click the “Add Files” or “Add Folder” button to load all the audio files you want to merge into one.

Step 2: Merge multiple audio files into one.

To combine multiple audio files into one, please use WonderFox HD Video Converter Factory Pro’s “Merge” feature. By the way, with this function, you can not only merge audio files such as MP3 and WAV, but also multiple video files such as MP4 and MOV into one. You can create a combined package by clicking “Merge” in the center of the screen while selecting audio files to combine from the “Video List”. You can drag the sounds in the pack to adjust their order. Then click the blue “Merge” button at the bottom of the screen to save the combined package.

Step 3: Set the output audio format and parameters.

Click the format icon on the right side of the screen to open an output format list with more than 500 formats and presets, then select your preferred audio format from the “Music” category.

You can adjust the volume of the output audio by clicking the “Parameter Settings” button.

Step 4: Export merged audio files.

Click the “▼” icon to set the output destination and click the “Run” button to output the audio. Now you can combine multiple audio files like MP3 and WAV into one.

Final words

So far, I have introduced the method of combining multiple audio files such as MP3 and WAV into one using the easy-to-use audio editing software WonderFox HD Video Converter Factory Pro.

While there are online tools that can be used out of the box without installation, the audio processing is slower. And when there’s no internet connection, they’re completely useless. On the other hand, WonderFox HD Video Converter Factory Pro can merge multiple audio files into one offline at super-fast speed. The output audio format is more abundant, and various audio parameters can be set freely. If you need to merge MP3, WAV, etc., please install and use this software.

