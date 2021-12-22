Share the joy













How to leverage the power of social media to strengthen your brand

According to a recent study, more than 4.5 billion people use social media. That means that nearly all Internet users (4.8 billion) have some sort of digital presence on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, or LinkedIn, which is a statistic that no brand can ignore. If in the early days of social media, people would set up accounts just to stay in touch with friends and family, today, brand interactions are just as common.

According to a report from Sprout Social, positive social media interactions with brands make customers more likely to buy from that brand, recommend it to their friends, and develop loyalty. However, there’s a lot of competition on social media, and simply setting up your account and posting sporadically won’t bring those benefits that everyone’s talking about. To leverage the power of social media, you need to have a strategic approach and keep a few things in mind:

It all starts with choosing the right social media platforms.

All social media platforms have their strengths, so which should you focus on?

It’s simple: the one that your target audience loves and that aligns with your industry.

Don’t try too hard to be present on ALL social media platforms if they don’t make sense for your services/target marketing personas because that might confuse your audience and spread your efforts too thin.

For example, if Twitter isn’t too popular in your country, then you don’t have to set up a Twitter account just for the sake of it. Or, if your business doesn’t have a strong visual component, an Instagram account could be irrelevant.

Make sure your branding is consistent across all platforms.

If you set up multiple social media accounts, make sure your visual branding is consistent across all of them. First and foremost, this means having the same profile picture and company logo. You can make adjustments depending on the size available for each platform, but the image should be the same nonetheless.

You should also talk to your design team and settle on a visual template for images announcing special events, promotions, new product launches, and so on. By using the same fonts, colors, frames, and generally the same style, your posts become more recognizable, and, in turn, that can boost customer engagement.

Know who your followers are

As with every form of marketing, effective social media marketing very much depends on how well you know your target audience. In addition to your general insights, you should also keep in mind that each social media platform has specific demographics, and you’ll need to adapt your messaging based on them.

For example, LinkedIn is a platform for professionals aged 40+, so your posts will have to reflect that. Meanwhile, TikTok is a platform mostly for young people, so there you’d be able to post on a more humorous note. Then, for platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, where audiences tend to be mixed, it’s important to know who follows you and what they’d relate to the most.

Set your brand writing style

After establishing who your audience is, it’s time to establish your writing style, which, again, will have to be consistent from post to post. While you can always make slight adjustments depending on the nature of the post, generally speaking, your followers shouldn’t feel like you have a new social media specialist every week.

When establishing your brand’s writing style, keep in mind both the target audience and the nature of your business. Your posts can be friendly and humble or scientific and jargon-filled. Your posts can aim to sell, educate, engage, or tell a story. All of these can work. There is no right or wrong. It all depends on what products and services you offer and what your approach to business is. For example, if you sell toys, it makes sense for your posts to be more laid-back, friendly, and playful. However, if you offer financial consultancy, you can have a more authoritative approach.

Consider creating local pages to get closer to your audience.

Most businesses have only one page per platform, and it’s enough. However, in some cases, you may need to set up multiple pages based on your location. For example, if you have offices in multiple countries, having a page for each country would allow you to engage with the local audience on a more personal level and write posts that are more relevant for audiences. For example, you’ve probably noticed that large retailers and restaurant chains have a separate account for each country, and the content strategy can vary dramatically based on the local culture. For example, if you plan to expand on the Dutch market, explore branding agency Rotterdam options to understand the needs and preferences of local customers.

Be human

No matter how big or small your company is, and no matter what you sell, be human. Remember that you’re a human being writing for human beings, so ditch the cold, impersonal corporate talk and write in the same way as you’d talk. The same personable attitude should also come across when you reply to comments and messages. These interactions stick with customers for a long time, so instruct your customer support team to be friendly and helpful.

Share customer experiences on your account.

As a brand, there are countless post ideas you can try, but few are more genuine and engaging as user-generated content. Basically, this means sharing content that satisfied customers made for you. This can be anything from an excellent product review you received on your website to an unboxing video posted on Instagram reels. Although this content format isn’t as “polished” as an image that your design team carefully worked on for days, it’s more raw, more genuine, and that’s precisely its charm.

Have a consistent schedule

Out of sight, out of mind. The key to effective social media marketing isn’t a huge budget, but consistency. If you post almost every day for two months and then suddenly take a long break, followers could assume that you went out of business and simply forget about you, so stick to a consistent posting schedule. Remember: your moments of inactivity are your competitors’ opportunity.

