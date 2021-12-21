Share the joy













How to Keep Remote Teams Connected Digitally

Most recently, companies recognize that being physically present at the office is not necessary to deliver ample results. Working remotely can deliver a more productive, healthier, and favorable work-life balance. However, as employees are keen on working remotely, managers are tasked with the responsibility of strengthening team bonds.

While there are many benefits to working remotely, increased distractions and miscommunications could ultimately affect productivity. If you are considering going fully remote or a hybrid workspace, below are a few pointers to ensure you get the best value from remote teams.

Define Goals

Setting precise individual and team goals help clarify expectations and communicate your organization’s visions. Goals also help streamline operations and remove bottlenecks in processes.

Breaking goals into smaller chunks also helps make it easier for employees to see the big picture. Goals with quantifiable objectives and a clearly defined desired outcome ensure remote employees know just what is expected from them.

Don’t forget to offer rewards and incentives for when goals are met. You can encourage a bit of friendly competition or offer bonuses to those who meet their goals. This offers some motivation and helps employees feel valued even while working remotely.

Use Collaborative Tools

While email changed the way businesses and teams collaborate, remote teams can now work together in real time to achieve tasks thanks to cutting-edge technology. Cloud-based storage and project management tools help ensure everyone on the team in the loop. Since there is no collaboration without communication, instant messaging and video conferencing tools are just as good as face-to-face meetings.

The right project management tools can help simplify task management, boost productivity, and increase collaboration among remote teams. With team chat, remote teams can create group discussions on various projects, make voice and video calls, share files, and manage tasks more effectively.

Keep the Communication Lines Open

A lot of successful businesses thrive on effective communication as this is one of the crucial factors that contribute mainly to team productivity. Without effective communication, businesses can fail.

In today’s fast-paced business world, organizations are increasingly adopting streamlined workflow processes that keep remote team members connected and engaged. Whether you need to ask a quick question or share an important update, real-time chat makes it easy to get instant feedback.

Regular communication between co-workers helps build trust and team synergy. Aside from Monday meetings, employees should be encouraged to reach out to co-workers or team leads when facing any difficulty. Establishing a clear line of communication between employers and employees ensures higher quality of deliverables and encourages feedback on where improvements can be made.

You can also ask your employees for regular feedback. Send out anonymous surveys to gauge happiness levels and look for areas of improvement. This can improve the overall work culture and may spark ideas you never thought of previously.

Encourage Fun

Humans, as social beings, need a little fun to wind down after stressful days. Studies reveal that when workplaces entertain fun activities or happy hours, this results in happier employees that feel more comfortable.

Employees having fun together is a great way to have honest and open discussions with one another, learn more, and understand each other’s strengths, weaknesses, and boundaries. This knowledge will enable colleagues to work better together, communicate more effectively, and build trusting relationships.

Employees that foster friendships at work often enjoy the job more. As a manager, you can help promote these friendships. Create a fun and happy workplace by creatively celebrating special days (birthdays, project milestones, etc.). Everyone can join in on the celebration through a virtual call.

Improve Communication Virtually

Working remotely should not necessarily be less interesting than working in the office. Staying connected while remote working should also come naturally, whether it’s speaking with coworkers, managers, or direct reports. Strong relationships can help team members be connected and engaged, particularly with proper communication and the use of the right tools.

