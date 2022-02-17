Share the joy













How to Integrate Social Media into Your Referral Strategy

Referrals are a signal of customer trust, and they’re incredibly important for B2B businesses. When referrals make it to a decision maker’s desk, they’re more likely to close deals faster and add more value to transactions. It’s a win-win for your business and theirs.

At the same time, you also need to know that referrals don’t happen organically, at least not in the volume that will build your business. Building an active referral program is critical, but how do you integrate one into your existing marketing program? As it turns out, social media can play a helpful role in improving your referral process.

The Building Blocks of a Quality B2B Referral Program

Referral programs in the B2C world are pretty straightforward: if you like our service, tell your friends. All companies in those spaces need to do is ask. The good news is that the essential building blocks of a referral program are similar no matter what customer type you serve.

First, you need a quality product that meets your clients’ needs. If your product isn’t essential to your clients’ businesses, then you’re not on the tips of their tongues when they’re talking shop with colleagues. B2B referrals come at the cost of your clients’ reputations, so they won’t recommend a product they don’t find valuable.

Second, you need an engaged audience. Who you know is important, but the quality of your relationships matters more. How often do you communicate with your customers? Is it once to deliver and a second time to invoice? Do you check in often? Send holiday cards? You need an engaged client base to ask them for referrals. Reward your customers for their referrals; this is a building block not just for customer engagement but retention.

How to Run a Social-Friendly Referral Program

Regularly interacting online can translate to better social media engagement with your customers. This engagement comes with many benefits, like regular feedback and real-time communication. LinkedIn is a particularly useful place for engagement and sharing between professionals. What’s most important is that you find out what platforms your clients use most and meet them there.

Make sure to set up a comprehensive profile complete with a keyword-rich headline so that you’re easily found. If possible add a PDF of relevant business info to your profiles, including brochures, whitepapers, or price lists. The more info on your social profiles, the better the referrals.

Incorporating social media into your B2B referral program is key because it builds social proof. Why is social proof so important? Even in the B2B space, people make referrals based on personal opinions. Your customers aren’t calling up their colleagues or competitors’ sourcing just to recommend you. They’re making recommendations to their contacts. That’s why making it easy to share your business and your referral program is so important. Social media helps this.

It’s also important to stay active online. Post valuable content regularly, and not just when you’re looking for something in return. When you add more value to your online relationship with your customer base, then you will get more from it. Sharing content gives you a chance to spark indirect referrals, particularly if people in your network share it on their own pages.

How do you integrate referrals more directly? Typically, you will build a page on your website dedicated to your referral program: this is your program’s foundation. The key to making your referral program social media friendly is to make it shareable via many methods. Share the link to your page with relevant content on your feeds and add a call to action in your post to your followers to reshare. Don’t forget to amp up the sharing potential by using eye-catching photos and infographics.

Solid communication and engagement allow you to cultivate brand ambassadors for your company. Your brand ambassadors can be employees, but you should focus on developing customers into ambassadors. You can then use them as inspiration for content and share it, which grows both of your social capital.

Stop Leaving Referrals on the Table

Referrals matter more to B2B businesses than you might think. If you don’t have a strategy to encourage and capture them, then you’re leaving money and valuable customers on the table.

You can get more from your referral program by making it social-media-friendly. Promoting your program on your pages and using highly shareable content will make it easier for your clients to share your business with their colleagues. Ideally, a referral should be as simple as the click of a button or a quick link sent by direct message.

Remember that referrals aren’t just leads; they’re qualified leads that close faster and are more likely to be loyal. So go out there and ask for referrals. You never know what opportunities could come your way.

