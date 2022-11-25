Share the joy

How to Incorporate SEO in Your Content Writing

The invention of the internet has changed the landscape of businesses. One area that the digital landscape has impacted the most is marketing, and every company now invests considerably in digital marketing. Online businesses are heavily reliant on digital marketing, such as content marketing.

The content you create for marketing purposes, whether a blog post, an article, or a product description, is useless unless it reaches the intended audience. All the effort you put into your work is in vain if your work sits on the fifth page of a Google search. Thankfully, you can solve this by SEO-optimizing your content writing. Search engine optimization (SEO) is an essential tool for any business that uses content writing in its marketing strategy. Here is how you can incorporate SEO in your content:

1. Keyword Research

The Google search algorithm ranks your articles according to specific keywords in your content. The better suited your keywords are to the search, the more chances your content will be on the first page of the Google search. You should research which keywords to use in your article. Go to any analytic tool, such as Google Trends, and compare the search volume for different keywords. Pick the keywords that are searched the most in the geographic area you want to target and use those phrases in your title and your content.

Once you identify the main keywords, pick some latent semantic indexing (LSI) keywords. These are the keywords Google sees as semantically related to your primary keyword. For example, if your main keyword is ‘car,’ then the LSI keywords can be vehicle, road, engine, or gasoline. LSI keywords further optimize your SEO.

While keyword optimization is a great way to improve your SEO, only use them sparingly. Don’t force keywords; use them only if they fit. Otherwise, your content quality will deteriorate, and the algorithm will penalize you for SEO spam.

2. Backlinking

You can incorporate both internal and external links in your article. External links lead a reader away from your website, while internal links lead users to a different webpage of the same website. Both internal and external links are crucial to a webpage’s SEO. The more credible external links it has, the higher it will be ranked by the algorithm. Likewise, the more pages link to your content, the more likely the algorithm will rank your content higher. Consider hiring a reputable content writing service like CopyPress to help add suitable backlinks.

3. Visual Content

A picture is worth a thousand words, and adding images and videos can improve your SEO. Incorporating photos and videos in your blog can give it a boost in the algorithm. Consider getting a royalty-free image from credible websites, or add an explainer video along with your content. Visual content not only improves your SEO ranking in itself, but it also makes your content more engaging and likely to be viewed by a broad audience. The algorithm notes the content that the audience favors and shows it on top of less-favored results.

Endnote

The digital landscape provides a level playing field for businesses of all sizes, as digital marketing requires wits and skill instead of money. Small companies can outflank multinationals by making quality content and better marketing strategies.

By doing appropriate keyword research, focusing on your link-building, and making engaging content supplemented by visual media, your content marketing’s SEO can improve rapidly. Through an SEO-optimized content marketing strategy, you can see your business increase.

