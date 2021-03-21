How to Develop a Mobile-Friendly Website

According to the number-crunchers, more than half the world’s population accesses the internet. More than 90 percent of these web users access the internet using their mobile phones. With this in mind, it makes sense for business owners to ensure their websites are formatted for mobile devices, not just computers. Also, bear in mind the fact the Google algorithm’s latest update favors mobile-first website design.

You should ensure that whoever accesses your site from their smartphone won’t find it cumbersome to access features or information. All the functions desktop and laptop users can use on your site should be available to mobile device users.

While mobile-first design may be easy for novices to achieve on some Content Management Systems (CMSs) or website builders, there are some intricacies during testing for speed and other functionalities that professional web designers are better equipped to handle. Crafted is an excellent web development firm based in New York City that has helped numerous businesses make their websites mobile-ready. There are specific aspects of mobile-friendly web design companies like Crafted can help you with.

Appearance

The mobile version of your website should retain the overall look and feel of the desktop version. However, some elements of your site’s appearance must be different in the mobile version. Text that is unformatted for mobile will appear tiny and squeezed on a mobile browser and won’t be as legible as it is on a desktop or laptop screen. Buttons may also appear minute and will often be unresponsive if your webpages are not repurposed for smaller screens.

Before you publish your site, there are ways you can confirm if it will work just as well on mobile devices. These include:

Keep your site design simple. Use menus with fewer options and simplify your forms to avoid users having to zoom in and out.

Use tools like Google’s freely available Mobile-Friendly Test to confirm that your site is indeed mobile-friendly.

If you’re using a CMS like WordPress, use a responsive theme. There are hundreds of these to choose from, so don’t be afraid of facing limited options.

Speed

The whole idea of accessing the web from your mobile device is to save the time you would have spent getting to a computer. If your site takes ages to load on mobile browsers, it will defeat this purpose. What can cause your website to have sluggish load times?

Large files – The usual culprits here are image, video and even audio files that have not been optimized for fast loading. There are a number of ways to optimize your files, including compressing them, resizing them, or using file formats that reduce the resources required to process them.

The usual culprits here are image, video and even audio files that have not been optimized for fast loading. There are a number of ways to optimize your files, including compressing them, resizing them, or using file formats that reduce the resources required to process them. Hosting – Your hosting plan could be limiting you to a certain amount of bandwidth. You may have settled for a cheap plan with limited features to begin with. But as your viewership grows, you may need to think about upgrading your plan.

Don’t Make Visitors Dig

It should be easy for anyone looking for information on your website. Your visitors shouldn’t have to navigate from menu to menu just to get your contact details. A click or two of the button should be all your visitors need to get to where they want to be. Having a search box on your site will reduce the time spent moving from menu to menu. A convoluted journey from the initial login to the desired info is a sure way to lose potential conversions.

Instead of having a mobile site, you can think about having an app for people who will access your site via mobile. It can offer more functionality while loading faster.

Security

Just like you invested in getting rid of cybersecurity threats on your site’s full version, you need to make your mobile site as safe as possible. This is especially critical if you would like your website’s users to purchase products from the mobile version of your site.

One of the ways you can offer a secure mobile experience is by choosing a hosting provider that offers security features along with their plans. While most hosting companies will offer a Secure Socket Layer (SSL) certificate for free along with any plan, not all of them will have a team of security specialists monitoring their server farms.

Mobile-Friendly or Bust

Employing mobile-first web design is not just important for you to be part of a trend. It will determine whether your investment in a website was worthwhile or not. Most of the site’s visitors are likely to access it on the go through their mobile devices. Whether or not you designed your site for mobile access first will determine where it will appear on Google’s results pages.