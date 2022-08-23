How to Create Your Content Calendar [INFOGRAPHIC]

Share the joy

If you are having a hard time flying by each week in publishing online content and revising your social media strategy, this one is for you.

To avoid missing out key occasions, you must plan and create a content calendar for your digital marketing.

You must map all major events and tie-in dates. You must include a more comprehensive plan for your content creatives at a steady pace.

The extra level of preparation and scheduling will make it easier to track your accomplishments. And it gives you good footing on where focus and ramp up activity.

If you need help to organize your content plan, follow the steps in infographic below.

SEMRush has prepared a list of key steps map your content. It covers all critical points that you must apply into your strategy.

While the infographic outlines the plan, SEMRush has more tips and pointers here.

