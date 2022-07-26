Share the joy

How to Create Great Product Photos

As a product-based business, your product photos are one of the most important things to get right. High-quality photos reflect your professionalism and show your products off in the best light.

When a customer lands on your website in search of one of your products, they will browse through your product photos to decide whether or not to make a purchase. The same applies when you’re using product photos are part of your social media marketing strategy.

Your product photos need to be taken in great lighting and with a great background. They need to be clear and intriguing to pique your audience’s interest.

As easy as it sounds, creating product photos is not always simple. Many businesses choose to outsource their product photo creation to a professional photographer or designer.

If you’d rather take your product photos in-house, here are some top tips to help you create the perfect images for your website.

Use the Perfect Background

The background of your images is almost as important as the product itself. Your viewers will look at the image as a whole, not just the object that is in the foreground.

Use the background of your photos to create character and atmosphere. You can set the scene and capture your audience’s attention to keep them on your website.

Try not to overcomplicate the background so you don’t distract people from your product. Keep it simple! Some businesses use plain white backgrounds to focus solely on the product and this can be just as effective as using background props.

If you want to change the background of your images after taking them, use a bg remover to replace the scenery around your products.

Create the Perfect Lighting

Generally, for product photos, you want bright lighting that displays the product clearly. Take your photos using natural lighting by placing your products by the window at a 90-degree angle.

You can also take your photos in an indoor studio and use ring lights or soft boxes, but you need to be careful not to overexpose the images.

Find the Right Angles

Angles are everything for product photos. Some angles work better than others and it depends on the type of product that you offering.

Close-ups are ideal when you want to highlight the quality of your products or focus on a specific part of them. For example, if you sell activewear, you may want to highlight the soft, brushed texture of the fabric with some close-up shots.

There is a range of camera angles to consider, including:

Eye level – this angle shows your product from the front as you would look at it straight on. Bird’s eye – a bird’s eye camera angle shows the product as though you are standing above the product, looking down on it. High angle – this type of shot is taken with the camera pointing down at the product from a high point. Low angle – to take a low angle shot, the camera needs to be positioned below the product, pointing up at it. Slanted – a slanted camera angle shows the product from one particular side.

