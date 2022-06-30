Share the joy

How to Choose the Right URL Shortener (Top 5 to Pick From)

Image credit – Unsplash

The tool, URL shortener, develops a short and unique URL which redirects you to a website you wanted to visit. In other words, the URLs are shorter and make them easier to use. The short URLs always include the address of the shortner’s site with a mixture of many letters.

Like, if you are using a URL of discovery.com/tv-show/snake-fight/full-epispdes/snake-fight-xvi to the shortner site Ow.ly, it will give you ow.ly/uK2f56838GHJ5(random numbers), which shortens the original link into some letters.

Also, there are places where we customized the short URL with phrases which are changed.

How Can We Rate the URL shorteners?

The following are few rated features of the URL shorteners which are important to consider:

Specification: Before using any shorteners it is important to know its offerings and their free availability.

Money: You should also get confirmed about the price range and one shortener comparison with another must be done also.

User base: Get yourself knowledgeable by the credibility of the company or brand and their stability.

Ease of use: Check the interface and the design.

Educating the audience: You must know about their ability in teaching their viewers about their tools.

Branding of the link: Check the accessibility and customization level of the domain and the links. Check how often they share themselves on social media.

How to choose the right URL shortener for you

There are a lot of things you need to decide before choosing a URL shortener like the number of links you are going to use, the traffic you want to generate for your link (URL shortener), the budget, the weight of your team and the reason of getting a URL shortener. Some people use it because they want to use it without any purpose.

You may access a free version for the purpose of just for social media or for small local businesses.

But, these URL shorteners are really helpful for business running on a large scale or if the company is of digital marketing. In having traffic to your business you must go for the paid subscription at some point.

Generation of links and Clicks

If your company runs under links clicks of 2500 and in a month they just need 500 or less than that, they can go without paying for the URL shortening links.

Your budget

In case you have to track a big traffic and for it you can use some of the subscriptions from ClickMeter, Rebrandly etc. If you have a start-up growing at their initial phase then you can use something nice but affordable at starting until you make it big. As in that you usually have less marketing people.

Size of the team

Size of tame is one of the important aspects while collaborating with the URL shorteners. There are few URL shorteners and you make the team management a cake walk. If you have a huge team, that is of advertisers, marketers, content managers and social media marketers, through these URL shorteners you will be able to access a lot of health but in case you have short pain then these products won’t help you much.

The Reason behind using shorteners

There are URL shorteners who are there to put the UTM parameters. It is also done to track links. It also helps to make your links paid by putting some ads between.

If somebody wants to add a URL for managing the social media account, you must be interested in the web extension. This helps in branding and link adjustments.

Top picks of URL shorteners

Ow.ly

Ow.ly is the best platform for creating shorteners. This tool has every plan involved in it. This gives you free access for URL shorteners.

The advantages of this tool is, it can track the metrics that are shortlinked with the other analytics. With this you can easily check your company’s performance.

T.co

It is the featured thing in twitter. This is an in-built feature which reduces the length of the link automatically to countable words after which you can have space to write your expressions.

Bitly

This tool is famous for its ability to check the performance of each link with the metrics like demographic services, referral sources through the dashboard of Bitly. You can access a free account on analytics and customization.

Tiny URL

Tiny URL is best for its processing. It has the feature which enables the user to customize without logging in to it. You can use it while you are in a rush to share some link. You can also add the site to your browser.

Rebrandly

With this you can create for you some branded links with your free account or with a custom domain. Also it has a feature of tracking, optimizing, and scaling tools in different plans.

Conclusion

In this article we learned about the concept of URL shorteners. They are needed to fill in the details about yourself and not to fill the places with the links.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

