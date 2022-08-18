Share the joy

How Social Media Platforms Have Evolved Over The Years?

Social media platforms started as platforms to make human connection easier with the advancement of digital technology. The primary objective of social media platforms was to nurture human communications in a digital way. However, with time, its functions grew and became much more than a simple communication platform.

What started as a communication platform soon became a digital space for virtual gathering. It then grew into a retail platform, and now, at present, it is an essential marketing tool. What drove these changes? Well, for a start, like any other business, surveys like McDVoice were carried out that considered different stakeholders’ viewpoints. Slowly and steadily, the best suggestions were incorporated to give the social media platforms the present look. Let us now deep dive into the world of the evolution of social media platforms.

The First Social Media Platform Was Launched In 1997

Six Degrees was the name of the first social media platform that was launched back in 1997. It allowed the users to create profiles and become friends with other users. In addition to it, the platform also supported instant messaging and blogging.

Later, LinkedIn took birth in 2002. LinkedIn is one of the oldest social media platforms that survived the trial and requirements of the time. Even at the initial stage, LinkedIn became a social media platform to connect people professionally. Till date, it continues to serve that purpose.

The Birth Of Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Finally, in 2004 Mark Zuckerberg created Facebook; now, it is one of the biggest social media giants. It remained the most popular social media networking platform throughout this time. In 2006, Twitter was created by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glas, Evan Williams and Biz Stone.

Much later, in 2010, Instagram was created only for iOS users. After two years, the platform was available for Android users too.

Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn are still the most popular social media platforms. However, its functions have drastically diversified. Businesses use this platform to float surveys similar to TellPopeyes, run marketing campaigns and even create online stores.

When Did Social Media Platforms Become Popular In Business?

Previously, the different social media platforms were only popular amongst individual users. However, in the 2000s, businesses started showing interest in these platforms, especially in building brands. This trend is even dominant. It is now crucial for businesses to mark their presence on different social media platforms to connect to the audiences and build their credibility.

The real interest of businesses in social media platforms began in 2009. It was when business websites started actively listing their social media platforms. This further pushed the role of social media platforms on businesses. Soon, social media platforms merged with businesses across the globe in a way that an absence of social media icons posed doubts amongst its customers.

The Role Of Social Media Marketing

Social media platforms are now highly crucial in the business world. Different social media platforms house different kinds of users. The business can target one or more social media platforms based on the target audience. Social media marketing is indispensable because it allows the business to expand by capturing newer audiences. Additionally, it helps them to stay in touch with their existing customers, which is vital to building customer loyalty.

Secondly, social media platforms are free. Therefore, businesses can opt for organic and inorganic growth on these platforms. Also, the users of the social media platforms can use them for free. Consequently, it benefits everyone, and the price to pay for it is either negligible or very less compared to other traditional marketing channels.

Now, the emerging trend in social media platforms is that of influencer marketing. With time, according to the needs of the individual users and businesses, the social media platforms will keep incorporating new changes to grow further and meet the requirements of the different stakeholders.

Previously, Instagram was just a platform for sharing images. However, now one can open an online store here. The same holds for Facebook. Social media platforms and businesses have mingled for the better. The result is a win-win situation for the individual users, the businesses, and the social media platforms. It will be interesting to see how social media platforms grow further in the coming years.

