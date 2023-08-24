How Long Should a Social Media Post Be in 2023 (and Beyond) and How to Determine It?

Share the joy

The Best Social Media Post Length

One of the most asked questions of social media content creators is, “What is the best length for social media?” Is it more than 1,000 characters or 125 characters are enough?

The Platform

The first rule of thumb in determining post length is to know that not all social media platforms are created equal.

X (formerly known as Twitter) had tweets limited to 280 characters. But now, the limit has gone up to 4,000 characters. Despite the extension, you must still be concise and to the point.

On Facebook, you should aim between 40 and 80 characters for higher engagement. The shorter is not really better or worse.

Instagram captions can be quite lengthy. But make sure that your first few lines could grab the attention of your audience. Aim to hook them in the first 125 to 150 characters.

LinkedIn provides more in-depth content. Although longer posts with 2,000 characters tend to perform well, brevity is still valuable.

For Pinterest, you must know that the character count may not be that important. Your image and its description must be visually appealing and informative.

Audience and Purpose

To know how long a social media post must be, you should understand your target audience. Keep in mind that the purpose of your post is paramount when determining how long the post will be.

Are you aiming to entertain, inform, or persuade people? If you are sharing valuable information or insights, a longer post can be justified. Readers are looking for in-depth knowledge. They are more likely to engage with longer content.

If you want to elicit comments or discussions, make sure that your post is concise. Post a question as it often works best. Shorter posts tend to encourage more interaction.

Testing and Analytics

One of the most effective ways to determine the ideal post length for your audience is through A/B testing. It means that you must create different posts with varying lengths. You should also track your performance.

The use of these AI tools can help you analyze which posts received more engagement, clicks, and conversions.

To test which post length is the best, you must first define your goals. Then, create varied posts. Develop a set of social media posts that differ in light while keeping other variables, such as content and visuals, consistent. Craft posts with short, medium, and longer lengths to cover a range of options.

Schedule the posts to go live at different times, ensuring that they reach your audience at various points throughout the day or week. Use a social media management tool to schedule and track their performance.

Track Engagement Metrics

You should also keep a close eye on engagement metrics, such as likes, shares, comments, and click-through rates. Monitor how every post performs in terms of these metrics and note any significant differences.

Then, use web analytics tools to track clicks and conversions resulting from each post. But you may need to include links to external content.

