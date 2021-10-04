How IoT technology helps forest conservation in India

Share the joy













How IoT technology helps forest conservation in Indiation in India

India is a big country both population-wise and area-wise and has a large area covered with forests and wildlife. To address the ever growing need to preserve the wildlife, advance technologies are used towards forest conservation and protection. IoT (Internet of Things) is one such example that is benefiting the wildlife environment in a big way. In this post, we will explore some important aspects of IoT helping Indian forests.

1) Wildlife Poaching

Poaching is a worldwide challenge and Indian forests are not unaffected by it as well. Animals such as Tigers, Rhinos, Pangolins, and Monitor Lizards are some of the most poached wildlife animals in India. IoT helps with anti-poaching via the application of thermal imaging sensors. It helps to narrow down the location of potential poachers in the wildlife areas.

2) Monitoring Forest Health

State forest management departments in India has limited resources at their disposal but a large area to manage. Internet Of Things has made it easier to manage large tracts of forested areas. It helps to monitor forest rivers’ water quality when it passes through different areas of the forest. This is done to monitor the degree of pollutants released by upstream industries and firms and determine the rate of deforestation.

3) Intense Summer And Forest Fires

Due to hot summers in India, wildlife fires are quite common, especially in national forest reserves areas like Kanha, Bandhavgarh and Ranthambore. Due to the scarcity of water in summers, artificial water-storing vessels or tanks are curated for the benefit of animals. Smart IoT devcies help in supervising the availability & replenishment of water in these life saving tanks.

4) Road And Rail Kills

Each year, numerous animals are killed on the roads and railway tracks passing through the jungles. IoT has developed intelligent applications to intelligently control a given vehicle’s speed. Smart Vehicle Overspeeding Detector app is used to map out the road traffic information of a given area and in conjuction with GPS, Radar, Google maps, and IoT module, overspeeding can be detected and controlled.

Bottom Line

IoT is a revolutinary techology impacting our every day lives in a drastic way. It comes as a no surprise that IoT is also helping to manage forests and willdlife areas in a practical way via its intelligent & automated applications. With the evolution and enhancement of IoT technology, more effective solutions are expected to be developed in the near future resulting into even better forest conservation & management.

