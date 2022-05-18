Share the joy

How Has the Use of Social Media Changed People’s Writing

The way we write and send messages changes all the time. And these are the technological advancements that influence the way we communicate with other people. Firstly, we wrote letters and had to wait for a couple of days to receive the answer. Today we can send a message on social media and get an instant response.

The requested waiting time shortened and made people get adjusted to the new writing reality these days. Have you noticed any shifts in the writing practice today? In this article, WriteMyPaperHub.com (whose expert writers help students with their papers and essays) will tell you more about the existing and upcoming trends in the writing field. There are a couple of tendencies to pay attention to.

Top 7 Tendencies in Writing Today

Where do we communicate most of the time? These could be emails or messages on different social media channels. These are the most common ways where you can notice a massive change both in the form and tone. A few things could be mentioned about the official or academic style of writing. Not many details changed with time, but the general tendencies partially touched this field of writing, too. Let’s see what the new tendencies are and how they affect the way we write to each other.

Write Clearly and Use Consistent Senses

This is one of the most visible changes in writing these days. People need short, but rich-in-senses information. If you write watery texts, no one will read them. People need information, and they want it to be clearly stated in the texts. If you write an offer, you have to stay consistent, use shorter sentences, and deliver the core message.

Due to the increased number of distractions we deal with daily, it’s complicated to focus on the message for a long time. For this reason, the texts you write should be shorter and more consistent.

Use Informal Tone

This tendency can barely refer to the academic style of writing. But even in the official forms of texts, you can notice different deviations from the norm. People feel less comfortable when you use a formal style of writing in your email. What does it mean to be informed in your texts? There are various ways you can become closer to the reader by using less official greetings or delivering texts not following the generally accepted norms if it fits the context.

Personalize Your Message

People receive tons of messages daily. It’s impossible to pay the same amount of attention to everything you get on your email address. Hence, there must be something to draw the reader’s attention. And it’s a personalization detail. If you have at least any personal information about the addressee or if you can get it somewhere, put some effort into it. The results won’t be long in coming. If you personalize the writing, the reader feels cherished and listened to. This is what keeps the contact between the writer and the audience.

Use Shortened Form of Words

It may sound like a silly piece of advice, but this is what we deal with today. When you write something, you don’t need to use full forms of every word. This is another way to use the informal tone of writing. Being a trend in the writing market, a shortened style of writing is relevant even for official texts. It’s not a standard yet, but it’s possible to use shortened forms of words in semi-official texts to ease the tension between the writer and the reader.

Include Visual Content

What does it mean to include visuals in your texts? First of all, you should give credit to the style of writing you deal with. If it’s a 100% formal letter, it might be better to avoid any trend and stick to the generally accepted rules. But if it’s not that official, you may add a picture to your text to illustrate the content. Or you can also use emojis to make the reading less tiring.

Use References to the Studies

Let’s get to the tip not only in academic writing but in regular communication, too. Today, you can read different news, but not every message is true. Due to the wide range of fake info messages on the web, people want to have references to the texts, and analyzed data or presented statistics.

Write in Patches

It’s an easy tip that won’t be hard to implement in your writing. There are still many people who don’t use paragraphs when writing informal papers. But it’s critically important to show the reader where your ideas end and new thoughts start. In writing, it’s possible to separate messages to indicate the end of the message. You don’t need to start a new letter to draw attention to a new problem. All you need is to make up a new paragraph.

Final Thoughts

Did the writing change? Yes, it changed a lot and experienced several shifts. It doesn’t relate to academic or fully official writing. But the way people communicate in the written form in different fields has changed. If you want to be heard and listened to through your texts, you should stick to these tips and try to use them when necessary. It will help you deliver any message to the reader.

